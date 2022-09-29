The Phoenix Suns had the chance to offer former first overall pick Deandre Ayton a max rookie extension in the summer of 2021. It didn’t happen. Once this past summer rolled around, he was eligible for another max deal. They didn’t present one. The Indiana Pacers swooped in with an offer sheet of four years and $133 million. But, instead of the Suns giving him a $177 million contract across five years (which he was eligible for) they just matched the Pacers.

As you can see early on at training camp, Ayton doesn’t seem exactly happy to be back in the desert and revealed he hasn’t talked to head coach Monty Williams since Game 7 of the conference semifinals last season where the big man was benched. So, who does Deandre Ayton think is to blame for the lack of his max extension? You guessed it, under fire owner Robert Sarver, who is in the process of selling the team. Via Ramona Shelburne:

"Does he blame Robert Sarver? My understanding from talking to people close to Deandre is that he thinks this was Robert Sarver's decision as well."@ramonashelburne on the Suns refusing to offer Deandre Ayton a 5-year max contract over the summerpic.twitter.com/mIrVE93oAb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 29, 2022

This isn’t totally surprising. Sarver was already in hot water after using racial slurs and being sexually inappropriate with staffers within the organization. Plus, he definitely has a big say as to how much money they pay a certain player.

On a more positive note, Sarver is on his way out, which means this is a chance for Deandre Ayton and the team to repair their relationship. It’s unfortunate he’s been treated like this after the franchise drafted and developed him, but it’s the reality of the situation.

If there is one thing that’s for sure, Ayton will go out on the court every single day and give 100% for his teammates and himself. Once it’s time to ball, he’s all business. The likes of Devin Booker and Chris Paul are surely happy to have their center back, too.