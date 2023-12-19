The Phoenix Suns visit the Portland Trail Blazers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Phoenix Suns are on the road to take on the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday night. Below we will continue with our NBA odds series as we hand out a Suns-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Suns are 14-12, and they are coming off a win against the Washington Wizards. Phoenix has already played Portland this season, and they were able to beat them at home. In that game, the Suns put up 120 points. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combined for 59 points, 15 assists, and seven rebounds. As a team, the Suns shot 56.6 percent from the field. For this game, the Suns will be without Bradley Beal while Grayson Allen is probable.

The Trail Blazers are 6-19, and they have lost seven games in a row. In their previous game with the Suns, the Trail Blazers were only able to score 107 points. Jerami Grant put up 26 points while Malcolm Brogdon had 19 points. As a team, the Trail Blazers were held to just 43.7 percent from the floor in the loss. Portland's only injury heading into Tuesday is Shaedon Sharpe as he questionable to play.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Trail Blazers Odds

Phoenix Suns: -7.5 (-106)

Portland Trail Blazers: +7.5 (-114)

Over: 231 (-108)

Under: 231 (-112)

How to Watch Suns vs. Trial Blazers

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: AZ Family Sports/ 3TV, Root Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns do not need Bradley Beal on the court. With Durant and Booker, Phoenix is a very good team. Durant is one of the best scorers in the NBA with 30.6 points per game. However, Booker is right behind him with 28.1 points per game. These two players should be able to put together a good game against Portland and help the Suns cover the spread.

Portland allows teams to have the sixth-best shooting percentage against them. The Suns are top-half of the league in shooting, and scoring. They will get some easy shots in this game, they just have to knock them down. If Phoenix can make the shots they are given, they will cover the spread.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Portland has a tough matchup. They have not been playing well, and the Suns are no walk in the park. However, both Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant are averaging over 20 points per game. Those two players should be able to keep the Blazers in the game enough to cover the spread. The Suns tend to give up some big game sometimes, so if the Blazers can put up some points, they will cover this spread.

Portland does one thing very well this season, and that is limit the three ball. The Suns do shoot pretty well from behind the arc, so Portland will need to limit that. If the Blazers can make sure to close out, and force the Suns into the lane, Portland will cover the spread.

Final Suns-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Suns are the better team, but the Blazers are better than people think. Portland can keep games close, but I do not think this will be one of those games. I like Durant and Booker to take control of this game and blow out the Blazers.

Final Suns-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Suns -7.5 (-106), Under 231 (-112)