ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for today's NBA slate of action as we turn our attention towards this next cross-conference matchup. The Phoenix Suns (15-18) will take on the Philadelphia 76ers (14-19) as both sides conclude their season series with Phoenix leading 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-76ers prediction and pick.

The Phoenix Suns are currently twelfth in the Western Conference, most recently losing to the Indiana Pacers 126-108. The loss marked their fourth-straight defeat as they've now gone a lackluster 5-10 over their last 15 games. They'll look for another win and the series sweep over the 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers are eleventh in the Eastern Conference and won their most recent game 123-94 over the Brooklyn Nets. They've turned their poor start around and have gone 7-3 over the last 10 games. They've been particularly hot leading into this one, making them betting favorites at home against the Suns.

Here are the Suns-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-76ers Odds

Phoenix Suns: +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +124

Philadelphia 76ers: -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. 76ers

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns are hitting a bit of a rough patch at the moment and they can't seem to get fully healthy heading into the All-Star break. Just as Devin Booker returned from his injury, Bradley Beal left with his own and will slowly be easing his way back into the lineup. The Suns are viable when it comes to scoring the ball and they have the ultimate bail-out scorer in Kevin Durant who's been hitting big shots for them all throughout this season. However, their chemistry clearly needs some work and they'll need to tighten things up on the defensive floor if they want to remain competitive.

It'll be interesting to see how the Suns adapt with Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic both coming off the bench in new roles to hopefully give this team some continuity throughout the game and substitutions. Ryan Dunn and Mason Plumlee will both see starting roles in an effort to boost this bench and add some defensive prowess given Plumlee's history as a good shot blocker. Kevin Durant hung 35 on the 76ers during their last meeting, so expect him to have another big game in this one.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers will be entering this game with Joel Embiid listed as “questionable” as he led the team in scoring with 28 points in their last win over the Brooklyn Nets. This 76ers squad is immediately elevated to a playoff contender when Embiid is out on the floor and while they're still missing pieces like Kyle Lowry and rookie Jared McCain, Tyrese Maxey has kept this team afloat throughout all the drama with their franchise star and all the inconsistencies throughout this season. However, Embiid appears healthy and finally locked into this season, so expect the 76ers to continue making noise as long as he's available and on the floor.

Tyrese Maxey saw a massive 32-point effort last time he saw the 76ers across from him and Guerschon Yabusele managed 19 points on five made three-pointers. Yabusele has become a very reliable option for the 76ers off the bench and with KJ Martin still out due to injury, Yabusele is notching valuable minutes as a starter and slowly elevating his 9.6 PPG. He also does great work on the defensive side and in the hustle stats, so expect the 76ers to look towards him in this one if Embiid is unable to go.

Final Suns-76ers Prediction & Pick

It seems as though the Phoenix Suns are beginning to reach desperation mode and after working so hard to get Bradley Beal healthy and in the starting lineup, both he and Jusuf Nurkic will be relegated to the bench for the time being in order to find a spark with a new game plan. The Philadelphia 76ers are finally seeming to find their groove and while they'll continue to deal with Embiid's absences in stride, he gives them a tremendous chance to win any game he's a part of.

I suspect Joel Embiid may be taking this game off due to his recent big performances, but I still like the Phoenix Suns to dig deep and cover the spread on the road. This roster change should light a fire under them and I expect Kevin Durant to go off with another big scoring performance.

Final Suns-76ers Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns +3.5 (-112)