The Phoenix Suns will head to the United Center to face the Chicago Bulls. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Suns-Bulls prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Suns defeated the Detroit Pistons 120-106 on Monday. Initially, they led by one at the end of the first quarter. But they established a 9-point lead at halftime. Then, they pulled away in the second half to win the game. Kevin Durant had a monster game, going off for 41 points while shooting 14 for 27. Also, Eric Gordon had 21 points while shooting 8 for 14, including going 3 for 5 from the triples. Gordon also had eight assists. Meanwhile, Grayson Allen tallied 14 points. The Suns shot 50 percent from the field, including 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. Moreover, the Suns also shot 89.7 percent from the charity stripe, making 26 of 29 free throws. The Suns won the board battle 43-33 and also blocked 10 shots.

The Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz 130-113. Early, they led by five points after the first quarter. Chicago extended that lead and were up 66-52 at halftime. Next, they produced a stellar second half to pull away. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 24 points. Likewise, DeMar DeRozan added 21 points. Coby White had 18 points, while Nikola Vucevil had 10 points and eight rebounds. Significantly, the Bulls shot 51.6 percent from the field, including 52.9 percent from the 3-point line. The Bulls struggled on the boards, losing the rebound battle 52-36. Additionally, they had 12 steals while also forcing 22 turnovers.

The Suns swept the season series in 2022-2023. Moreover, they have won seven in a row in this series. The Suns have won the last three by double-digit points. Significantly, Bradley Beal may make his Suns' debut.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Bulls Odds

Phoenix Suns: +1 (-112)

Chicago Bulls: -1 (-108)

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

How to Watch Suns vs. Bulls

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Beal could finally make his debut in this game. Amazingly, the Suns upgraded him to “questionable,” and there is a fairly good chance he will play, assuming there are no setbacks in his preparation time. It will be a big addition for a team that is currently missing Devin Booker, who still is out with a strained right calf.

Durant has held the Suns together. Significantly, he averages 29.9 points per game while shooting 57.5 percent from the field, including 53.3 percent from the triples. Durant also has notched 7.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game. Therefore, look for him to continue to be all over the court while trying to keep the Suns in this.

Gordon has been excellent this season. Ultimately, he is averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Gordon might have to keep his production up, even if Beal returns. Meanwhile, Allen has averaged 11.4 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, including 47.2 percent from the triples.

The Suns will cover the spread if they can dominate early in the game. Then, the Suns will need to force the Bulls into bad shots.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls had their best game of the season on Monday. Regardless, they are 3-5 and struggling to produce consistent results. They need to see big games from their best players to have a shot against the Suns.

LaVine averages 22.5 points per game. However, he only shoots 41.5 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from the triples. DeRozan averages 21.4 points per game. Therefore, he will be a player to watch as the Bulls try to figure out the Suns. Vucevic is averaging 15.1 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Sadly, he is shooting only 27.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The most important factor for the Suns will be defense. Can they stop Durant? The Suns also will likely get Beal back. Amazingly, Beal has career marks of 21.6 points, 4.6 assists, and four rebounds over 33 games against the Bulls in his career. Will the Bulls be ready?

The Bulls will cover the spread if they can produce on offense. Then, they must stop Durant and Beal.

Final Suns-Bulls Prediction & Pick

Even with Booker still out, the Suns are the better team. Moreover, they have the potential not just to beat the Bulls but also to blow them out. Expect Beal to have a solid return that invigorates the Suns. Then, expect the Suns to showcase a dominant performance in front of the Chicago faithful at the United Center while reminding everyone how good they are.

Final Suns-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns: +1 (-112)