The Phoenix Suns hit the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday afternoon. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Suns-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Cavaliers Odds

Phoenix Suns: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +275

Cleveland Cavaliers: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -340

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Cavaliers

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: AZ Family Sports Net, Arizona's Family 3TV, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

Phoenix has won four of their last five games. They have not played any great teams in that span, but winning is winning. In those five games, the Suns have been able to score 121.2 points per game. They are shooting 50.5 percent from the field in that span while hitting 38.6 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. Phoenix is playing great basketball, and they look like a team that can keep up with the Cavaliers on the offensive side of the floor. If Phoenix can keep it up on offense, they will be able to cover the spread, or win this game.

The Suns have to get good games out of their best players. Those are Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Durant and Booker combine to average 53.2 points per game, 10.4 rebounds, and 10.9 assists. These two players also shoot a combined 48.3 percent from the floor. The Suns are 18-11 when Durant puts up at least 20 points, and it only gets better when Booker puts up points, as well. If these two players can have a good game, the Suns will be able to win.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are one of the top scoring teams in the league. They are second in the NBA in points per game at 122.1 points, and they shoot 50.0 percent from the field as a team. Those are two incredibly impressive numbers, and a massive reason why they Cavaliers have lost just six games on the season. The Cavaliers do a great job taking care of the ball, as well. The Suns are a team that will give up some points. In fact, it would not be surprising to see the Cavaliers get to 115 points in this game. With that said, the Cavaliers are 29-2 when they score 115 points or more this season. If they can get to that number, the Cavaliers will be able to cover the spread.

Along with their offense, the Cavaliers do a pretty good job on defense. They allow 112.1 points per game, and teams shoot under 46 percent against them. Additionally, the Cavaliers allow the 10th-fewest threes made per game in the NBA. Cleveland also does a great job staying out of foul trouble while ensuring teams do not get to many second chance opportunities. When the Cavaliers allow less than 115 points this season, they are 25-1. When the Suns score less than that, they are 9-12. If the Cavaliers can have a good defensive game, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Suns-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

This could end up being a very good game. However, I do like the Cavaliers to play well and win this game. With that said, I will take the Cavaliers to cover the spread Monday afternoon.

Final Suns-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -8 (-110)