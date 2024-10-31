ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Suns visit the Clippers on Thursday! These two teams looked good early in the year, with each team having one loss. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Suns were among the most disappointing teams in the NBA last year, but they have massive expectations this year. They have looked great, thanks to some new pieces on the roster and a new coach. They have stars like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. They look better this year but need to maintain it in the long run.

Although the Clippers lost their first game, they have looked much better recently. They have a lot of talent on their team and one of the best coaches in the NBA, but they must put it all together. Kawhi Leonard is out due to an injury, but James Harden is still great, and Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell have stepped up massively to open the year.

Here are the Suns-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Clippers Odds

Phoenix Suns: -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -174

Los Angeles Clippers: +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +148

Over: 221

Under: 221

How To Watch Suns vs Clippers

Time: 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT

TV: NBA TV/ Arizona Family/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns’ offense was solid last season. They scored 116.2 points per game, shot 49.3% from the field and 38.2% behind the arc. Four Suns have hit double digits through four games. Kevin Durant has been the best player on the team so far, scoring 29 points per game. Tyus Jones also leads the way in assists at six per game. Last season, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant were tied for the team lead at 27.1 points per game, and Booker led the way in assists at 6.9 per game. This offense struggled at times more than it should have last year, but it is playing much better this year. They have much more flow and are playing way better this year.

The defense for the Suns was solid last season. They allowed 113.2 points per game, allowed a field goal percentage of 46.4%, and had a three-point field goal percentage defense of 36.4%. Jusuf Nurkic is key for the Suns down low with 8.5 rebounds per game after averaging 11 per game last year. Four Suns are averaging at least one steal per game, with Tyus Jones leading at 1.8. Then, four Suns have at least one block per game, with Durant leading the way at 1.8 per game. This defense also plays well after underwhelming last year and will be key as the season progresses.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers were solid on offense last year. They were 12th in scoring at 115.6 points per game, sixth in field goal percentage at 48.9%, and sixth in three-point percentage at 38.1%. Four Clippers have hit double digits through three games. James Harden has been the best player on the team so far, scoring 25 points per game. Harden also leads the way in assists at 11.7 per game. Last season, Kawhi Leonard scored 23.7 points per game, and Harden had 8.5 assists per game. Leonard is injured and is out for multiple weeks, and with him out, James Harden has done way more in his place. The offense revolves around Harden, but Zubac and Powell have also been huge for him.

The Clipper’s defense was solid last year. They were 10th in scoring defense at 112.3 points per game, 12th in field goal defense at 46.8%, and 14th in three-point defense at 36.3%. Ivica Zubac is key down low, leading the way in rebounding at 14 per game. Zubac is also the key for blocks because he led the team with 1.2 per game last year and is tied for the lead in blocks this year, with Norman Powell at 0.7 per game. Kawhi Leonard led the team in steals last season with 1.6 per game, but with him out, three players are averaging at least one steal per game, and Kris Dunn leads in total steals per game at two.

Final Suns-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Suns are the better team and already beat the Clippers on the season’s opening night. Phoenix is more trustworthy, and they look like the better team. The Clippers still don’t have Kawhi Leonard available, while the Suns are healthy. The Suns are the better team currently, and they should win and cover this game on the road.

Final Suns-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -4.5 (-108)