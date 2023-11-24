We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Suns-Grizzlies prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Suns defeated the Golden State Warriors 123-115 in their last game. Initially, they trailed after the first quarter. But the Warriors had a big second quarter and never looked back. Significantly, Kevin Durant led the way with 32 points and eight rebounds, while Devin Booker added 25 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists. Eric Gordon had 13 points to help the cause, while Josh Okogie had 12 off the bench. Overall, the Suns shot just 44.7 percent from the field, but won this game because of a ridiculous amount of free throws. The Suns went 44 for 52 from the free-throw line. Also, they blocked eight shots while also committing 15 turnovers.

The Grizzlies lost 111-91 to the Houston Rockets in their recent game. At first, they led 28-21 after the first quarter. But things quickly went haywire after that, and the Grizzlies could not recover. Significantly, Jaren Jackson finished with 23 points while shooting 7 for 21. Desmond Bane had 23 points while going 6 for 12. The bench had an awful shooting night, going 8 for 34 from the field. Overall, the Grizzlies shot 32.9 percent from the field, including just 21.9 percent from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies also committed nine turnovers.

The Suns lead the all-time series 60-42. Last season, they split the four games they played, with each winning one on their home floor and one on the opponent's floor. The Suns and Grizzlies have split the last 10 games, including the last 10 at FedEx Forum.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Grizzlies Odds

Phoenix Suns: -8 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: +8 (-110)

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How to Watch Suns vs. Grizzlies

Time: 5:10 PM ET/2:10 PM PT

TV: NBA TV, Bally Sports Southeast, and Arizona Family Sports

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Sunas are 9-6 but have yet to fulfill the full potential of their entire squad, as there has always been at least one superstar out. Thus, they are not getting any credits in many spreads, including this one.

Durant is leading the charge with 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. Amazingly, he is shooting 52.2 percent from the field. Booker is averaging 28.1 points and 9.3 assists per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Bradley Beal is still out with a lower back strain and has only played five games this season. Thus, Gordon will need to do more to help the Suns.

The Suns are having no issues shooting the basketball, ranking ninth in field-goal shooting percentage, including second in 3-point shooting percentage. Furthermore, the Suns are fourth in free-throw shooting percentage. The Suns are strong on the boards, ranking 16th in rebounds. Likewise, they protect the rim well, as they are the best team in the NBA at blocking shots. But the Suns must avoid turnovers, as they currently rank 26th in that category.

The Suns will cover the spread if Durant and Booker can keep hitting their shots. Then, they need to avoid making mistakes with the basketball.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies have struggled out of the gate, starting 3-11 as they continue to wait it out while Ja Morant serves his suspension. Ultimately, the Grizzlies will need to persevere without him until December 19.

Bane must step up. So far, he is averaging 25.6 points per game. Jackson Jr. is averaging 20 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Santi Aldama is averaging 13.9 points per game. Marcus Smart has been steady, averaging 12.5 points per game. However, he has, like many of his teammates, struggled to shoot the basketball, hitting 42.9 percent of his shots, including 29.5 percent from the 3-point line.

The Grizzlies have been awful shooters, ranking dead last in field-goal shooting percentage, including 29th from beyond the arc. Regardless, they are still hitting their free throws, ranking 11th from the charity stripe. The Grizzlies are not good around the rim, ranking 23rd in rebounds. Conversely, they are solid at handling the basketball, ranking 13th in turnovers. The Grizzlies are also elite rim defenders, ranking second in blocked shots.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if they can convert on their shots. Also, they must make life difficult for Durant and Booker to have a chance.

Final Suns-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies are a hot mess right now. Therefore, it is challenging to think they can put up a fight against good teams. The Suns won one of the games 125-108 last season. Thus, expect a similar result here.

Final Suns-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns: -8 (-110)