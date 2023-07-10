The NBA Summer League is in full swing in Las Vegas as the Phoenix Suns face off with the Miami Heat. It is time to continue our NBA Summer League Odds series with a Suns-Heat prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Suns are currently 0-1 in Summer League play heading into the game today. They lost their first match-up 75-84 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Still, Toumani Camara had a solid debut in the Summer League. He went 8-13 from the field including 1-4 from behind the arch. In the process, he scored 20 points, while also nabbing eight rebounds. Jordan Goodwin, who joined the team from the Wizards, had a nice game as well. He scored 12 but went just 5-13 shooting.

For the Heat, it was a 1-1 start. In their last game, they took a 107-90 victory over the Lakers in Sacramento. Orlando Robinson had a solid game in the win. He scored 13 points but added a steal, a block, and eight rebounds. Nikola Jovic scored 21 points with eight rebounds, as rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. put in 22 points with three boards.

Here are the Vegas Summer League NBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Summer League Odds: Suns-Heat Odds:

Phoenix Suns: +4.5 (-110)

Miami Heat: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 178.5 (-108)

Under: 178.5 (-112)

How to Watch Suns vs. Heat

TV: NBA TV

Stream: ESPN+/NBA TV

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

For the Suns, it has to start with better shooting overall. They only shot 41.1 percent from the field, with a very poor 17.4 percent from three-point range. They did okay against the three ball though, allowing just 18.2 percent from three in their last game. The biggest issue was the rebounding battle. They grabbed just 29 rebounds on the night, as opposes to 48 rebounds for the Bucks.

Rebounding for the Suns will come from two major players. First is Toumani Camara. He had eight rebounds last time out but will be looking to get to double digits. He was boxed out a few times in their last game, and will need to be more agressive to get some more boards. Trey Jemison needs to be better on the defensive rebounds. He did snag seven rebounds overall, but he managed just one on the defensive end. If he can keep up the offensive rebounds while getting a few more on defense, that will be a huge bonus for the Suns.

The Suns also need to get a few more assists. Grant Sherfield led the team in assists in their last game, with six. He was coming off the bench though, and may be a prime candidate to start tonight. Barry Brown Jr. has just one assist in the game. That is just below average in his career since college, but he needs to get a few more tonight.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat are scoring very well so far in the Summer League. They have averaged nearly 100 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field. They have also continued stellar defense in the Summer League. They are averaging just 88 points allowed in the summer league with a 41.3 percent shooting percentage.

Dru Smith has been a huge part of that defensive effort. He is averaging three steals per game, while also putting in 16 points per game. He is shooting 46.2 percent from the field right now and is at 50% from three. Joining him in solid defense is Orlando Robinson. Robinson does not have a steal, but he is averaging 2 blocks per game while scoring over 30 a game. He is also leading the way on the glass. He is averaging 11 rebounds per game.

Nikola Jovic is the other major player. He is averaging two steals and a block per game. He also is sitting at 14 points per game with six rebounds and three assists per game. The biggest issue for him has been fouls, as he leads the team in personal fouls.

Final Suns-Heat Prediction & Pick

In this one, you have an offense that is not playing well against a stellar defense. The Suns have not yet shown they can play solid offense, but it is still early in Summer League play. They will have a tough match-up today against the Heat. The Heat play hard regardless. It does not matter if they are going for an NBA title or a Summer League title, the Heat always give their all. They do this specifically on the defensive end. That will be the difference in this one. The Heat defense will shut down the Suns and get the Heat an easy win. This line has moved a lot. It was one sitting at -2.5, which would have been an easy play. At -4.5, this is more difficult, but still, back the Heat in this one.

Final Suns-Heat Prediction & Pick: Heat -4.5 (-110)