ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Suns are struggling and have lost four straight entering this game. The Hornets have been one of the worst teams in the NBA and have lost 10 straight games entering this game. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Suns were among the most disappointing teams in the NBA last year, and after a great start, they are just as disappointing this year. They sit at 15-18 despite having stars like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, but they have been unable to put it together. A big trade might be on the horizon for the Suns, but in the meantime, they still have more talent than the Hornets and can get back on track in this game.

The Hornets were among the worst teams in the NBA last season and look just as bad this season. They have some talent, with LaMelo Ball at point guard and Brandon Miller on the wing. However, there is not much next to them, and the Hornets have been spiraling with a 7-27 record. They can get back on track in this home game. This is a big game for both teams in Charlotte.

Here are the Suns-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Hornets Odds

Phoenix Suns: -4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -184

Charlotte Hornets: +4.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +154

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South/Arizona Family

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns' offense has been good but should still be much better. They are 16th in points per game at 112.1 points, 11th in field goal percentage at 46.8%, and sixth in three-point shooting at 37.6% from behind the arc. Six Suns have hit over double digits. Kevin Durant has been the best player on the team so far, scoring 27.6 points per game. Devin Booker is just behind at 24.6 points per game. Next, Booker leads the team in assists with 6.6 per game, while Jones is just behind with 6.3 per game. This offense looks much better than it did last year, thanks to coaching and the addition of Tyus Jones in the backcourt, yet there are still issues. This offense should be able to score at will against the Hornets; despite some lineup changes, the Suns are still more talented and should score easily in Charlotte.

The defense for the Suns has been solid this year. They are 20th in points allowed at 114.4 points per game, 18th in field goal percentage allowed at 46.9%, and 23rd in three-point field goal percentage defense at 36.6%. Jusuf Nurkic is the leading rebounder at 9.5, but he was just benched, so Durant and Mason Plumlee become the best rebounders with 6.6 and 6.1 per game. Then, Durant leads in blocks at 1.3 per game. Finally, six Suns are averaging at least one steal per game, with Bradley Beal leading at 1.2 per game, but he might not be as good since he was benched. This defense gets a great matchup against an awful Hornets offense.

The Hornets have struggled this season on offense. They are 29th in scoring at 105.8 points per game, 30th in field goal percentage at 42.6%, and 23rd in three-point percentage at 34.3%. Six different Hornets are averaging over double digits, with LaMelo Ball leading at 29.8 points per game. Ball also leads the Hornets in assists at 7.3 per game. Ball is the engine that makes this offense go. Brandon Miller is another huge key for this offense and will challenge the Suns on the wing. Miller is second in scoring at 21.5 points per game. The Hornets should be able to find some offense thanks to Ball and Miller, but everyone else is in for a tough game against the Suns.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets' defense has been solid at best this year. They are 15th in scoring defense at 112.5 points per game, 15th in field goal defense at 46.5%, and eighth in three-point defense at 35.2%. Down low, Miles Bridges leads the team in rebounds at 7.8 per game. Then, two Hornets average at least one block per game, with Nik Richards leading the team in blocks at 1.2. Finally, five players are averaging at least one steal, with Ball leading at 1.3 per game. The defense has been solid at best, but this Suns offense is a bad matchup for them on defense. This matchup makes or breaks the game for the Hornets at home.

Final Suns-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Suns are playing bad basketball right now, but they should win and cover in this game. The Hornets have not done much right all year, and this is a bad matchup for them. The Suns are better, and they prove it in this game on the road.

Final Suns-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -4.5 (-106)