The Suns and Kings meet for a rivalry game out West.

We're here to bring you another one of our predictions and picks for today's slate of NBA action. This next game takes us to the West Coast as top contenders in the Western Conference will square off. The Phoenix Suns (14-13) will take on the Sacramento Kings (16-10) in just their second meeting of the season. Sacramento leads the series 1-0. Check out our NBA odds series for our Suns-Kings prediction and pick.

The Phoenix Suns are currently third in the Pacific Division and sit just 2.5 games back of the first-place tie between the Clippers and Kings. While the Kings won the first meeting, Phoenix can put some pressure on them in the standings with a win. They'll need one now more than ever as they've just won three of their last 10 games. Look for the Suns to come out determined in this one.

The Sacramento Kings are leading the Pacific Division and they're tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the lead. They're been the opposite story, going 6-4 in their last 10 games and beating solid teams like the Thunder and Suns in the process. They're coming into this one following a bad loss to the Celtics, but they'll hope to take a 2-0 lead over this Suns team as favorites.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Kings Odds

Phoenix Suns: +3.5 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 243 (-112)

Under: 243 (-108)

How to Watch Suns vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports CA, NBA League Pass

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

After being consistent through their injuries through the first part of the season, it seems as though the Phoenix Suns have cooled off a bit from their hot start. The re-injury to Bradley Beal is another devastating blow and it's hard to see this team trying to perform without their full roster. Still, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have been managing to keep them afloat with their scoring. However, the Suns have struggled to shoot in second halves over the last 10 games and it's costing them needed wins. Their last two losses against the Trail Blazers and Nets particularly stand out as instances where they couldn't buy a bucket late in the game. To have a chance on the Kings' home floor, they'll have to avoid a deficit and try to lead this game heading into the fourth quarter.

Jusuf Nurkic will also be out during this game due to personal reasons and it'll leave a big hole in the rebounding for the Suns. They'll need Chemezie Metu to step up and provide help in trying to stop Domantas Sabonis. While Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are bound to find their buckets, they'll need to be aggressive right from the first tip and not wait until the final minutes to make a late-game push. They haven't been successful in trying to do so recently, so it'll take a four-quarter effort from them to upset the Kings.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings were cruising along with a three-game win streak over the Thunder, Jazz, and Wizards. They won those contests by a combined 38 points as De'Aaron Fox continues to lead them in scoring. Keegan Murray is starting to become a big surprise in their lineup and he recently broke the franchise record by drilling 12 three-pointers against the Jazz. With Domantas Sabonis playing at a high level in the paint, this Kings team because dangerous on offense from all areas of the floor. They're also 10-4 at home this season and have managed to cover at 14-12 ATS on the year so far.

The Kings will have a solid mismatch here in Domantas Sabonis without Jusuf Nurkic playing for the Suns. He's been a willing passer all season, but his rebounding has really taken his game to the next level. He has great presence around the hoop and he'll put Sacramento in a ton of situations for second-chance points. Expect him to have double-digit rebound and assist totals while letting Keegan Murray and De'Aaron Fox do the work from outside. Malik Monk is ‘questionable' ahead of this one, but they could definitely use his relentless scoring in late-game situations if they find themselves trailing during this one.

Final Suns-Kings Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun game as Sacramento looks for another win over this Suns team. They played just two weeks ago and the game was highlighted by De'Aaron Fox's massive 23-point fourth quarter to give the Kings the win. They'll have the advantage this time around playing on their home floor. Jusuf Nurkic is a big part of the Suns' defensive scheme and his absence should be pivotal with Sabonis on the other side. With how well the Kings are playing at home, let's roll with them to get the win and cover this spread.

Final Suns-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -3.5 (-110)