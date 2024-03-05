The Phoenix Suns are on the road to take on the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night! Below we we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Suns-Nuggets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Suns are 35-26, and they have lost their last two games. They have also lost to the Nuggets once this season. In that game, Kevin Durant had 30 points and 11 rebounds to lead the team. Jusuf Nurkic had 31 points and six rebounds while Grayson Allen was able to notch a double-double, as well. The Suns shot 46.4 percent from the field, but they made just nine of 27 threes in the loss. Devin Booker is out for the next week at least, so he will miss Tuesday's game. Nurkic is questionable with some calf tightness, as well.
The Nuggets are 42-19 this season, and they are on a six game win streak. In their win over the Suns earlier this season, the Nuggets put up 119 points on 56.8 percent shooting. Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 16 assists in the win. Reggie Jackson had 20 points while Michael Porter Jr had a double-double, as well. The Nuggets had an astonishing 38 assists in the matchup. For this game, the Nuggets do not have anybody on the injury report.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Suns-Nuggets Odds
Phoenix Suns: +9.5 (-112)
Moneyline: +350
Denver Nuggets: -9.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -450
Over: 223.5 (-110)
Under: 223.5 (-110)
How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: TNT
TV: TNT
Stream: fuboTV
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Suns do not have Devin Booker, but they do have a top-5 player in the NBA in Kevin Durant. Durant is good enough to take over games by himself, and that is exactly what the Suns need him to do. When Booker does not play, Kevin Durant averages 30.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. In these games, Durant also shoots almost 40.0 percent from beyond the arc. If Durant can have one of his good games, the Suns will cover this spread.
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Suns might have Durant, but the Nuggets have arguable the best player in the NBA in Jokic. Jokic may not score 30 points a game, but he controls the offense and is a threat to drop a triple-double anytime he takes the court. On their six-game win streak, Jokic is averaging 24.8 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 11.2 assists per game. He is having an incredible stretch, and is the biggest reason for Denver's success. If he can continue playing well and have another good game, the Nuggets are going to win this game and cover the spread.
The Nuggets are very good at home. They are 24-5 at home, compared to 18-14 on the road. Denver always plays better in the Mile High City, and they should continue that in this one. With the game being at home, and the Suns missing Devin Booker, the Nuggets have a fantastic chance to cover the spread.
Final Suns-Nuggets Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game, even with Booker not playing. I think 9.5 points is too large of a spread, so I am going to take the Suns to cover in this game.
Final Suns-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Suns +9.5 (-112), Over 223.5 (-110)