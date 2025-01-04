ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We return with another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we take a look at this next cross-conference matchup between teams clawing towards winning records. The Indiana Pacers (17-18) will face the Phoenix Suns (15-17) to conclude their season series, Indiana leading 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Phoenix Suns are eleventh in the Western Conference, posting a disappointing 3-7 record over their last 10 games. They're currently riding a three-game losing streak following their most recent 117-112 loss to Memphis, so they're hoping to bounce back as they hit the road in Indy.

The Indiana Pacers are third in the central division as they've gone 7-3 over their last 10 games. After a poor start, they're nearing a .500 record once again and recently mounted a five-game winning streak. They'll look to start another following their last 128-115 win over the Miami Heat.

Here are the Suns-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Pacers Odds

Phoenix Suns: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +114

Indiana Pacers: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Pacers

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Indiana, NBA League Pass

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns recently added Devin Booker back from injury last game against the Grizzlies as he, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant all shared the court on a rare occasion. While Durant had 29 and Booker totaled a modest 16, Beal was left with just three points in 12 minutes of action before leaving to a hip injury. It's still questionable if he'll return in time for this meeting, but this Suns team can't seem to catch a break in having their superstars share the floor for an extended amount of time.

Expand Tweet



Despite their three consecutive losses heading into this one, Kevin Durant is averaging 31.7 PPG during this streak and while his scoring typically takes a small dip on the road, he's been the Suns' top scorer in their last two road games. Prior to that, Devin Booker was greatly contributing to the scoring and we should see his numbers gradually rise as he works through this injury rehab. The Suns will remain a contender in the West if they're able to remain healthier than they have been.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers notched a great team win over the Miami Heat and they did a great deal to win the game with their ball movement as a team. They totaled 35 assists as a team while managing nine steals as well. They're at their best when they see energetic play along the perimeters and when Tyrese Haliburton is able to make quick plays in transition. While they may not be as big in the paint as the Suns, the Pacers have shown an ability to out-run teams with this small ball lineup.

Expand Tweet



Obi Toppin is having an improved season while averaging almost 20 minutes per game and leading the team in FG% at 55%. His ability to hang around the rim and make athletic plays while grabbing rebounds could be the spark Indiana needs to contend on the boards with Phoenix. The Suns have been known to be a lackadaisical rebounding team at times, so the Pacers should look to win this game on a count of their hustle and willingness to run the floor.

Final Suns-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Indiana Pacers notched a 120-111 win the last time these two sides faced off. Despite a big 37 points from Kevin Durant, the Suns lacked firepower otherwise as the Pacers put together a full team effort for the win. With Bradley Beal likely missing this game and Devin Booker still easing his way back from injury, it could be on Kevin Durant to once again carry this scoring load and try to keep the Suns competitive throughout this one.

The Pacers, however, are playing with a ton of energy at the moment and they're 8-6 in their home building this season. They're not the best when it comes to covering the spread at 15-19-1 ATS, but we still like them to get the job done at home and come away with this win. Let's ride the home team with the moneyline.

Final Suns-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers ML (-134)