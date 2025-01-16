ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Suns have been inconsistent this year, but the Wizards have been awful this season entering this matchup. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Wizards prediction and pick.

The Suns have disappointed almost as much as they did last year. They sit at 19-20 despite being littered with stars like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, and they are coming off a loss that broke a recent three-game winning streak. The Suns can get back on track in this matchup against a team that has struggled as much as the Wizards have this season, even with the game on the road.

The Wizards have been among the worst teams in the NBA this year. Their keys are Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma, thanks to them being the only consistent pieces on an otherwise struggling offense. They sit at 6-32 and enter this game on a seven-game losing streak. They can still get a big win against a Suns team that has talent but has lacked consistency all year.

Here are the Suns-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Wizards Odds

Phoenix Suns: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -670

Washington Wizards: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +490

Over: 231.5 (-108)

Under: 231.5 (-112)

How To Watch Suns vs. Wizards

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: MNMT2/AZ Family

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns' offense has been good but should still be much better due to their talent level. They are 14th in points per game at 112.5 points, 10th in field goal percentage at 47.3%, and sixth in three-point shooting at 37.6% from behind the arc. Six Suns are averaging over double digits. Kevin Durant has been the best player on offense, scoring 27.2 points per game. Devin Booker is just behind with 24.9 points per game. Booker also leads the team in assists with 6.9 per game. Booker and Durant make this entire offense go, and they get a great matchup against the worst defense in the NBA, the Wizards. They should score easily in this game.

The Wizards' offense has struggled this season. They are 25th in scoring at 108.3 points per game, 29th in field goal percentage at 44.2% from the field, and 29th in three-point shooting at 33.8% from behind the arc. Then, seven players on the Wizards are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Jordan Poole leading the team with 21.5 points per game. Poole also leads the team in assists with 4.8 per game. Poole is the spark plug that makes this offense go, and then his next great help is Kyle Kuzma off the wing. There is not much after that, but they should find some success against a worse-than-expected Phoenix Suns defense, especially at home.

The Wizards' defense has been awful this season. They are 30th in scoring at 122.6 points per game, 23rd in field goal percentage at 47.5%, and 21st in three-point percentage defense at 36.4%. Jonas Valanciunas leads the team down low in the front court. He leads the team in rebounding with 8.1 rebounds per game. Then, new rookie Alexandre Sarr leads the team in blocks with 1.6 per game. Finally, three players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Poole leading at 1.5 per game. This defense has been bad, and it's a bad matchup against a Suns offense that should have no issues scoring in this game. This defense is a big weakness in this game.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns' defense has been extremely inconsistent. They are 19th in points allowed, at 113.7 points per game, 15th in field goal percentage allowed, 46.3%, and 18th in three-point field goal percentage defense, 36.2%. Jusuf Nurkic is the leading rebounder at 9.2, but there is a chance he misses the game, so Mason Plumlee and Durant have more of a spotlight on them down low, with 6.5 and 6.4 rebounds per game, respectively. Durant also leads the team in blocks, at 1.3 per game. Finally, three Suns are averaging at least one steal, with Booker leading at 1.2 per game. The Suns have the athletes on paper to play good defense, but the pieces don't work, making this a bad matchup.

Final Suns-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Suns are easily the better team in this matchup. The Wizards are awful and spiraling into this matchup. Poole and Kuzma are solid but insufficient to counter Durant, Booker, and Beal. The Suns should dominate this game. Their offense can score from anywhere on the court, and this defense should do just enough to slow down the Wizards on the road. The Suns should win and cover easily in this matchup because even with the Suns struggling with consistency, they are easily better than the Wizards.

Final Suns-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -11.5 (-110)