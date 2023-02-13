Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles held a 24-14 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs at halftime of Super Bowl 57. Hurts’ play has given the Eagles an advantage and put him in an exclusive playoff club with just one other quarterback.

Hurts ran for two rushing touchdowns in the first half. He joined Chicago Bears’ quarterback Jim McMahon as the only two QBs two score two touchdowns in a single Super Bowl. McMahon’s feat came in Super Bowl XX and resulted in a 46-10 Bears’ victory.

In Super Bowl LVII, Hurts got the scoring started with a one-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter. The Chiefs answered back and knotted the game at seven. Hurts would find A.J. Brown for a long 45-yard touchdown pass, extending Philadelphia’s lead to 14-7.

Hurts’ second touchdown run came with just over two minutes to go before half. From four yards out, Hurts’ second score gave the Eagles a 21-7 lead. A 35-yard Jake Elliot field goal gave Philly the 24-14 lead into the break.

Jalen Hurts has been one of the best running quarterbacks in the NFL this season. His 13 rushing touchdowns during the regular season were tied for second amongst all players in the NFL On any given play, Hurts has proven he can break off and gain major yardage. Near the end zone, Hurts has become a true rushing threat.

Hurts’ first rushing TD made him the first QB to have three rushing touchdowns in a postseason. With his second rushing touchdown, Hurts has made him more history, joining McMahon on an elite list.