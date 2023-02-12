Two of the most dynamic, high-powered offenses in football face off on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. Fortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, weather won’t be a problem for Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and company at State Farm Stadium.

Accuweather projects the temperature in Glendale, AZ to be in the mid-to-high 60s around kickoff, with clear skies throughout the game. Expect the retractable roof at State Farm Stadium to be open from the opening kick to the final buzzer.

Here’s what the stadium looked like approximately five hours before the game is scheduled to start.

Roof open on a perfect weather day for Super Bowl LVII. Who you like? Eagles or Chiefs? pic.twitter.com/FbDdrZVroz — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) February 12, 2023

The Chiefs and Eagles both finished the regular season 14-3, atop the AFC and NFC, respectively. While Kansas City had a tough road to the Super Bowl, handling the Jacksonville Jaguars then beating the rival Cincinnati Bengals on a last-second field goal with Mahomes nursing a high ankle sprain, Philadelphia beat both the overmatched New York Giants and injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers by several touchdowns en route to Arizona.

The Chiefs have been careful to avoid revealing too much about the extent of Mahomes’ recovery after spraining his ankle early in the divisional game against Jacksonville. He played well in the AFC Championship vs. Cincinnati, out-dueling Joe Burrow, but was mostly limited to passing from the pocket, Mahomes’ unbelievable ability to make plays off script mitigated.

He wasn’t on the Chiefs’ official injury report for the Super Bowl, though, and neither were the several starters who were forced to leave early against Cincinnati. Philadelphia has a largely clean bill of health, too.

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line, according to FanDuel. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. (ET) on FOX.