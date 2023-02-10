We are only two days removed from the biggest sporting event in the world as Super Bowl LVII takes place in the heart of the desert! With the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles going to battle for all the marbles, it is time to take a look at our Super Bowl LVII odds series where our defensive props prediction and pick will be revealed!

Entering the Super Bowl as each conference’s top seed for the first time since 2017, it is only fitting that the two best teams in all of professional football will clash for a chance at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. While the amount of scoring is predicted to be high on the surface, there are still plenty of defensive props to be made that could put a few extra dollars in your pocket when it is all said and done.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl 57 Odds: Defensive Props Odds

Player Tackles+Assists:

Juan Thornhill Over 5.5 (+144)

Nick Bolton Over 10.5 (-102)

Chris Jones Over 3.5 (+112)

Fletcher Cox Over 2.5 (+134)

Player to Record First Sack:

Chris Jones (+600)

Haason Reddick (+600)

Josh Sweat (+750)

Frank Clark (+850)

Player to Record Most Sacks:

Haason Reddick (+390)

Chris Jones (+500)

Frank Clark (+750)

Josh Sweat (+1000)

Player to Record First Interception:

No interception recorded (+260)

Darius Slay (+800)

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (+1000)

James Bradberry (+1200)

Juan Thornhill (+1300)

Player Tackles/Assists

The leading tackler on both sides throughout the season has been Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton who was able to amass 180 tackles in just his second season in the league. Believe it or not, Bolton boasted the second-most tackles in the entire league as only Jacksonville linebacker Foyesade Oluokun corralled more tackles. Regardless, Bolton could smash the over with 10.5 tackles, as the young star linebacker has posted six games this season with more than that amount, but he is coming off only recording four tackles in the AFC Championship victory over the Bengals. If you are not feeling risky enough to select this prop, then selecting Chris Jones to collect more than 3.5 tackles against a run-heavy Eagles offense seems like a wiser choice.

Which Player Records The First Sack?

Certainly, this prop could go a multitude of ways, but the solid pick here is to simply side with an Eagle since the Chiefs will most likely be airing out the football from the get-go. Not to mention, but the biggest question mark coming into this one will be how mobile Mahomes will be despite proving many doubters wrong as he dissected the Bengals’ defense inside and outside of the pocket. Nevertheless, Mahomes clearly won’t be 100% as Philadelphia may attack the 2022 NFL MVP with a slew of blitz packages to test out his bum ankle. Even though Hurts has been sacked far more often than Mahomes this season, be on the lookout for Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat to set the tone from the get-go.

Which Player Records The Most Sacks?

As previously stated, an Eagle is more likely to record the first sack of the game, but on paper, it is the Chiefs’ pass rush that has demonstrated their ferociousness in getting through opposing offensive lines with ease. When comparing the two sides, Philly has 70 sacks compared to the 55 that KC has been able to garner, but the Chiefs should have more opportunities to sack Hurts based on the Eagles most likely having to throw the football more often to keep up with the Chiefs. Alas, Chris Jones and Frank Clark have been absolute beats in the middle of the Kansas City defensive line and should be able to wreak havoc with the fact that Hurts will be holding onto the ball longer due to the fact that he will be looking to keep plays alive with his feet especially if his bum throwing shoulder doesn’t hold up.

Which Player Will Record the First Interception?

Only a combined 18 interceptions were thrown between Mahomes and Hurts on the season, so takeaways by these stingy secondaries will be hard to come by throughout the night. Conversely, when looking at the postseason numbers, Philadelphia has come away with only one interception in two playoff games while Kansas City has plucked three interceptions out of thin air in their pair of postseason outings. When we dive deeper into the statistics, Mahomes is the more typical gunslinging quarterback that Hurts is so the probability of the Eagles coming away with the first interception is in their favor. Of course, the odds of either defense not recording an interception is likely, but Philadelphia does boast the stronger secondary which could mean that Slay, Gardner-Johnson, and Bradberry could insert themselves into the stat books first.

Final Defensive Props Prediction & Pick

While many Super Bowl betting fanatics will be placing their bets on the offensive side of the ball, there are still several defensive props that jump out on paper. Best of luck in your betting endeavors football fans!

Final Defensive Props Prediction & Pick: Most Tackles/Assists: Chris Jones Over 3.5 (+112); First Sack: Haason Reddick (+600); Most Sacks: Chris Jones (+500); First Interception: No Interception Recorded (+260)