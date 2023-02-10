Throughout the history of the Super Bowl, kickers and special team units have been tasked with bringing their team to glory simply based on their kicking foot. Both sides have stellar special team units, and each will play a huge role on their attempted path to victory. Let’s check out our Super Bowl LVII odds series where our special teams’ props prediction and pick will be revealed.

Whether it has been Adam Vinatieri being responsible for winning multiple Super Bowls or Scott Norwood sailing his kick wide right in heartbreaking fashion to lose, Super Bowl LVII could very well come down to a field-goal attempt or even a key special teams play.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl 57 Odds: Special Teams Props Odds

Harrison Butker Total Kicking Points Over: 7.5 (-114)

Harrison Butker Total Kicking Points Under: 7.5 (-114)

Jake Elliott Total Kicking Points Over: 7.5 (-114)

Jake Elliott Total Kicking Points Under: 7.5 (-114)

Team to Kick First FG: Kansas City Chiefs (-110)

Team to Kick First FG: Philadelphia Eagles (-110)

1+ FG’s to be Scored in Each Quarter: (+700)

Opening Kickoff to Result in a Touchback: Yes (-137)

Opening Kickoff to Result in a Touchback: No (+111)

Harrison Butker Total Kicking Points

Butker endured a down year by his standards as he only connected on 18 of his 24 field goal attempts as his 75% conversion rate was the lowest mark in his career. Not to mention, Butker only racked up a total of 92 points on the season. Nevertheless, Butker is 5/5 on his attempts during this year’s postseason to go along with five extra points as well, so it is not out of the question that Butker can hit the over on total kicking points set at 7.5.

Jake Elliott Total Kicking Points

As for Elliot, the Eagles placekicker is coming into the Super Bowl after experiencing a solid campaign by hitting 87% of his field goal attempts. In comparison to Butker, Elliott certainly has the edge, but it will be fascinating to see which defense bends and not breaks in keeping each other out of the end zone. With the amount of explosive scoring that Philadelphia is capable of putting up on the scoreboard, the over on 7.5 total kicking points may be doable after all.

Which Team Will Kick the First Field Goal?

Staying within the field goal prop department, this prop comes down to how aggressive each side will be on fourth down in the opposition’s side of the field. At first glance, Philadelphia has been extremely willing to go for it on fourth down this season and has even found success in their aggressive nature. On paper, the Eagles have converted on 68% of their fourth downs during the regular season and are a perfect 3-3 in the postseason. On the other side of things, the Chiefs may not have as much faith in their kicker than the Eagles do, but Kansas City has gone for it 20 fewer times than Philly has. The Eagles will be more willing to go for touchdowns to keep up with KC while the Chiefs may be more prone to settle for points by trotting out the field-goal team.

Will There be a Successful Field Goal Made in Each Quarter?

Again, this prop comes down to whether or not the defenses can adjust as the game goes on and keep up with these high-octane offenses. Nerves will be running high on both sides, as the majority of each roster was not present when the Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl in 2019 and the Eagles in 2017. Whether or not each offense starts off slow remains to be seen, but it isn’t likely. All the talk leading up to this epic Super Bowl showdown has been about the offenses, but the defenses will be tasked with the difficult challenge in keeping one another out of the end zone. In fact, these are both fantastic defenses that have rose to the occasion time and time again, and while both offenses may threaten often, don’t be surprised if the red-zone defenses in this one stand up in a big way.

Will the Opening Kickoff Result in a Touchback?

Quickly becoming one of the more popular special teams props in recent years, bettors who decide to make a wager on this will know if they hit on this one right off the jump. With each passing season, touchbacks continue to see a rapid rise as the NFL has slowly eliminated the amount of kickoffs being returned due to the amount of injuries that have taken place. However, believe it or not, a whopping 26 of the last 29 opening kickoffs in the Super Bowl have been taken out of the end zone. Alas, tried lightly with this prop, as many bettors will be burned one way or another.

Final Special Teams Props Prediction and Pick

The team that conquers the special teams’ aspect of Super Bowl LVII will hold a firm advantage in coming away with the Lombardi Trophy. There are plenty of special teams props to select from, so choose wisely!

Final Special Teams Props Prediction and Pick: Harrison Butker Total Kicking Points: Under 7.5 (-114), Jake Elliott Total Kicking Points: Over 7.5 (-114), Team to Kick the First FG: Chiefs (-110), Successful FG Made in Each Quarter: Yes (+700), Opening Kickoff to Result in a Touchback: No (+111)