In his eighth full season in the National Football League, Christian McCaffrey has quickly ascended to the mountain top of running backs. Considered the best at his craft, it is a no-brainer that plenty of bettors will be wagering upon a surplus of Christian McCaffrey prop bets to put a little extra cash in their pockets. Which ones will stand out prior to kickoff of Super Bowl 58?

As expected, the San Francisco 49ers will involve their game plan around McCaffrey for good reason. In the NFC Championship game, it was “CMC” that played a gigantic role in San Francisco's historic come-from-behind victory over the Detroit Lions. By the time the Niners had punched their ticket to Super Bowl 58, it was McCaffrey had zig-zagged his way to a pair of rushing touchdowns to go along with 20 carries on the ground for 90 yards. In addition, CMC also hauled in four catches for 42 yards on the receiving end of things. Simply put, there isn't anything McCaffrey cannot do and he could be on track for an epic performance in his first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

Super Bowl 58 Odds: Best Christian McCaffrey props

Anytime Touchdown Scorer: -230

Over 18.5 Carries: -115

Over 130.5 Total Yards -120

Over 4.5 Receptions -260

Why McCaffrey Will Score a Touchdown

Almost a near guarantee, it should be expected that Christian McCaffrey will find pay dirt one way or another. Remember, it was CMC that once found himself tying an NFL record when he recorded a touchdown in an unfathomable 17 straight games. Although this historic mark was snapped when he was unable to find the end zone in a 34-3 demolition of the Jacksonville Jaguars, one could make the case that there isn't a player with such an ability to score touchdowns like McCaffrey.

Over the course of his last two playoff games, CMC has scored four rushing touchdowns and is arguably the top option in the red zone for this 49ers squad. All together, the 27-year-old running back is managed to record a whopping 21 total touchdowns during the regular season and was held without a touchdown in only two games. At the end of the day, relying on McCaffrey to make it past the goal line is an absolute no-brainer.

Why McCaffrey Will Record More Than 18.5 Carries

Another intriguing prop that may come true will have to do with McCaffrey and his work on the ground. Against a stingy Kansas City Chiefs defense, it should be expected that head coach Kyle Shanahan will want to keep them honest with his infamous wide-zone rush offense. While this type of system offensively can often sometimes see a slew of interchangeable running backs getting their fair share with the rock, it would be foolish to not try and establish a well-balanced offensive attack with McCaffrey paving the way.

To make a long story short, McCaffrey is a whole different kind of beast compared to the other ball-carriers in the San Francisco running backs room. With a young quarterback under center in Brock Purdy playing in the Super Bowl in only his second season as a professional, the Niners will most likely shove the rock down the throats of Kansas City in the form of their MVP-caliber tailback.

Why McCaffrey Will Record More Than 130.5 Total Yards

Next on this list of best props for Christian McCaffrey in Super Bowl 58 will be in the form of his dual-threat ability in both the running and passing game. Obviously, CMC has made a name for himself ever since his college days with not only his exceptional ball carrier vision in-between running lanes, but his soft hands on the receiving end of things make him that much more special.

Because of these abilities, this prop should be greatly considered to wager upon. Against Detroit, it was McCaffrey who went berserk with 132 yards. All in all, another performance like this at Allegiant Field under the bright lights of Las Vegas will make plenty of bettors who put money on this prop more than happy.

Why McCaffrey Will Record More Than 4.5 Receptions

Last and certainly not least, this prop works hand in hand with the previous one. Clearly, the Niners are loaded with offensive receiving weapons from Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and all the way down to Christian McCaffrey in no particular order. Bafflingly enough, McCaffrey has already garnered an immense 17 targets on the receiving end in these hectic playoffs. Even more so, CMC has tallied 11 receptions including just recently hauling in four catches against the Lions. As a whole, McCaffrey managed to catch at least 4.5 balls in three of his last five games.

Not to mention, but expect the 49ers offense to give what the Chiefs defense gives them. Indeed, there may not be a whole lot of opportunities for down-field shots for this San Fran passing game out of the gate. Instead, be on the lookout for the Niners to get their feet wet and to put themselves in a rhythm with CMC out of the backfield in the form of some check-down looks.

Final Best Christian McCaffrey Props Prediction & Pick

Without a doubt, Christian McCaffrey remains one of the best football players in all of the NFL. At the end of the day, the Niners would be absolutely foolish to not give CMC a bulk of looks offensively from the opening kickoff.

Final Best Christian McCaffrey Props Prediction and Pick: Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-230), Over 18.5 Carries (-115), Over 130.5 Total Yards (-120), Over 4.5 Receptions (-260)