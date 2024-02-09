Super Bowl 58 is almost here baby! It is time to take a look at our Super Bowl 58 odds where our Best parlays to make will be revealed.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl 58 Odds: Best Parlays to make

Over Deebo Samuel 15.5 Rushing Yards, Over Isaiah Pacheco 67.5 Rushing Yards, Over Christian McCaffrey 33.5 Receiving Yards: (+600)

Travis Kelce Anytime TD Scorer, Patrick Mahomes to Throw +1.5 TD's, Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD Scorer: (+252)

Under Brock Purdy 12.5 Rushing Yards, Over George Kittle 3.5 Receptions, Over Brock Purdy 246.5 Passing Yards: (+346)

Why Over Deebo Samuel 15.5 Rushing Yards, Over Isaiah Pacheco 67.5 Rushing Yards, Over Christian McCaffrey 33.5 Receiving Yards Will Hit

The first parlay to be included on this list is a three-legger that could very well hit. For starters, the dynamic play of Deebo Samuel is indescribable as he is an extremely capable playmaker as a receiver and ball carrier in the running game. Over the course of his last few games, he has not rushed for 15.5 yards over that span, but with the lights shining bright in the Super Bowl, Samuel may be called upon in a multitude of ways.

In addition, Pacheco has rushed for at least 67.5 yards in four straight games and McCaffrey's receiving ability out if the backfield is not to be underestimated. As it stands, this parlay possesses the lowest odds at +600 on this list, but it could still be worth the bang for your buck.

Why Travis Kelce Anytime TD Scorer, Patrick Mahomes to Throw +1.5 TD's, Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD Scorer Will Hit

For starters, Kelce has taken his game up a notch come playoff time. While there may have been some silent rumblings during the regular season that suggested that Father Time was catching up to him, Kelce quickly has proved his doubters wrong. In fact, the infamous Chiefs tight end has had a record-breaking postseason including hauling in 23 receptions for 262 yards and a trio of receiving touchdowns to boot. After being held out of the end zone against Miami, Kelce has since been a touchdown magnet. Relying on him to score seems like a good bet in the biggest game of the year.

Meanwhile, the culprit of Kelce's touchdowns through the air will obviously be Patrick Mahomes. In his three playoff games, the top signal-caller in the league has dotted defenses to the tune of four touchdowns. Although he has thrown for more than 1.5 touchdowns only once this postseason, taking Mahomes to throw for two touchdowns seems like a safe pick.

Of course, if there is one name that has become immune to finding paydirt throughout the entire league, look no further than Christian McCaffrey. Indeed, CMC has racked up a total of four touchdowns in only two playoff games thus far. Yes, you read that correctly. With the total odds of this parlay currently sitting at +252, this could pique the interest of bettors all across America for Sunday's big game.

Why Under Brock Purdy 12.5 Rushing Yards, Over George Kittle 3.5 Receptions, Over Brock Purdy 246.5 Passing Yards Will Hit

Thirdly, the combination of Under Brock Purdy 12.5 rushing yards, Over George Kittle 3.5 Receptions, and Over Brock Purdy 246.5 Passing Yards seems like a bet that one could cash out on. From the naked eye, it is without question that Mr. Irrelevant himself in Brock Purdy can navigate the pocket to the best of his abilities thanks to his sneaky athleticism that allows him to be mobile within the pocket. Despite this attribute being on full display in the NFC Championship, Purdy has surprisingly only twice in his previous eight games. Take the under in this one.

Instead, side with Purdy connecting with one of his favorite targets in George Kittle to inflict some damage upon this Kansas City secondary. Even though the Chiefs' defense is no joke, Kittle may find some soft spots in the back end to keep them honest. Although Kittle only hauled in a minuscule three receptions against the Lions, he has managed to record at least 3.5 receptions in every game since Oct. 15th.

Lastly, the Chiefs' defense is far too dynamic for the Niners to be one-dimensional on offense. Clearly, getting Christian McCaffrey involved in the offensive game plan will be a main priority for the San Francisco offensive assault, but the arm of Brock Purdy will ultimately be the reason the 49ers are hoisting a Lombardi Trophy. With the amount of weapons on this offense, Purdy should be able to hit the over on the 246.5 passing yards threshold.

Final Best Super Bowl Parlays to Make Prediction and Pick

The most wonderful time of the year is here! Super Bowl 58 is right around the corner! Get these parlays in before it is too late!

