Let's take a look at the receiving props for Super Bowl 58 MVP, and which ones are the best props that you should place your money on.

The stage is set under the glittering Nevada sky. On February 11th, a familiar rivalry rekindles as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers clash in Super Bowl LVIII, marking the second time these two juggernauts have battled for football's ultimate prize. But this time, the desert heat simmers with a new dimension: a captivating duel of receiving talent.

For the Chiefs, the spotlight shines brightest on rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice. The rookie pass-catcher has silenced put on a show in his first season with the Chiefs, hauling in 79 receptions for 938 yards and 7 touchdowns this season. Tight end Travis Kelce, a perennial All-Pro, remains Mahomes' security blanket, a mismatch nightmare with 93 catches for 984 yards and 5 touchdowns.

San Francisco counters with a receiving corps boasting its own unique strengths. Deebo Samuel, the human highlight reel, is a threat both out wide and in the backfield, his versatility keeping defenses guessing. Alongside him, Brandon Aiyuk has grown into a dependable target, showcasing improved route-running and finishing with 75 catches for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns. Tight end George Kittle, a force of nature, remains a matchup nightmare with his physicality and receiving prowess, 65 catches, 1,020 yards, and 6 touchdowns.

Who will shine brightest under the Super Bowl spotlight? Can Rashee Rice's rise continue against the league's stingiest defense? Will Samuel's versatility unlock the San Francisco offense? These are just a few questions waiting to be answered in what promises to be a thrilling battle of receiving mastery. Let's check out the best receiving props for Super Bowl 58.

Longest Reception Match Bet – George Kittle v Deebo Samuel: Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel is poised to have the longest reception between him and George Kittle in Super Bowl 58. Samuel's explosive playmaking ability and versatility as a receiver and rusher make him a prime candidate for a long reception. Throughout the season, Samuel has demonstrated his capability to break big plays, with an average of 14.9 yards per reception and 15 receptions of 20-plus yards, showcasing his potential for a lengthy reception in the Super Bowl. With the San Francisco 49ers likely to heavily involve Samuel in their offensive game plan for the Super Bowl, his explosiveness and big-play potential make him a strong contender to secure the longest reception between him and George Kittle in the game.

First WR to Reach 60+ Receiving Yards – Rashee Rice vs Brandon Aiyuk: Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk should reach 60+ receiving yards before Rashee Rice in Super Bowl 58. Aiyuk has been a key target for the 49ers, finishing the regular season with an impressive 1,342 receiving yards and a career-high 17.9 yards per reception. In the playoffs, he continued to be a significant contributor, recording 68 yards on 3 receptions in the NFC Championship Game. Aiyuk's big-play ability and the forecast of 71.7 receiving yards for him in the Super Bowl indicate his potential to surpass 60 receiving yards early in the game. With Aiyuk's track record of explosive performances and the confidence in his ability shown by the forecasted receiving yards, it is reasonable to expect him to outpace Rice in this regard during Super Bowl 58.

Who Will Catch a Pass First? Rashee Rice vs Travis Kelce: Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is expected to catch a pass before Rashee Rice in Super Bowl 58. As the Kansas City Chiefs' leading receiver, Kelce has been a primary target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes throughout the season, amassing 93 catches for 984 yards and 5 touchdowns. Kelce's consistent performance and rapport with Mahomes make him a strong candidate to make an early impact in the passing game. On the other hand, while Rashee Rice has shown promise, he is still a rookie and may not be as heavily targeted as Kelce, especially early in the game. Kelce's role as a key playmaker in the Chiefs' offense and his track record of success further support the likelihood of him securing a reception before Rice.

First WR to Reach 20+ Receiving Yards – Rashee Rice v Brandon Aiyuk: Rashee Rice

Rashee Rice should reach 20+ receiving yards before Brandon Aiyuk in Super Bowl 58. Despite Aiyuk's strong season, he faces a challenging matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs' formidable pass defense, which ranks fourth-best in the NFL, allowing only 176.5 passing yards per game and the second-lowest points per game. On the other hand, Rice, as a rookie, has quickly become one of Patrick Mahomes' most reliable targets, and some player projections for Rice are very positive, with his receiving output ranging from 66 to 91 yards. Rice has shown great promise in the red zone and has garnered one extra red-zone target than Kelce, indicating a significant role in the Chiefs' passing game. Given Aiyuk's tough matchup and Rice's potential for a substantial receiving output, it is reasonable to expect Rice to reach 20+ receiving yards before Aiyuk in Super Bowl 58.

