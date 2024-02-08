Let's take a look at Super Bowl 58, with a prediction on who will have the most kicking points between Harrison Butker and Jake Moody.

The stage is set in Las Vegas, the spotlight shines bright, and two familiar foes are on the precipice of greatness. Super Bowl 58 pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, promising a clash of offensive fireworks and defensive grit.

On one side, the Chiefs return led by the ever-electrifying Patrick Mahomes. Fresh off dismantling the Bengals in the AFC Championship, Mahomes seeks his second Lombardi Trophy with his unmatched arm talent and dynamic playmaking ability. Alongside him stands the immovable force, Travis Kelce, a matchup nightmare for any defense. However, question marks surround the Kansas City offensive line, and their success hinges on keeping Mahomes upright against the ferocious San Francisco pass rush.

The 49ers counter with a run-first philosophy orchestrated by the offensive mastermind, Kyle Shanahan. Deebo Samuel's versatility provides a constant threat, while the emergence of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has injected unexpected dynamism into the San Francisco offense. Defensively, the 49ers boast a fearsome unit led by the relentless Nick Bosa. Their ability to pressure Mahomes and contain Kelce could be the key to derailing the Chiefs' high-flying attack.

But let's not forget the specialists, the often-overlooked heroes of the big game.

For the Chiefs, Harrison Butker returns to the Super Bowl stage after a rollercoaster journey. He has connected on 94.3% of his field goals during the regular season. His clutch kicks against the Ravens and Bills were instrumental in the Chiefs' playoff run, proving he's embraced the pressure cooker environment.

Across the field stands Jake Moody, a rookie sensation. Undrafted out of Western Michigan, Moody defied expectations, converting 87.5% of his attempts, including a game-winner against the Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game. His composure and unwavering accuracy have been crucial for the 49ers' success.

Both kickers know that one kick can be the difference between glory and despair. Their nerves will be tested, their focus is razor-sharp. Let's take a look a who will have the most kicking points in Super Bowl 58 between Harrison Butker and Jake Moody.

Here are the Super Bowl 58 odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl 58 Most Kicking Points Odds

Harrison Butker: -124

Jake Moody: -104

Why Harrison Butker Will Have The Most Kicking Points

Harrison Butker is poised to secure the most kicking points in Super Bowl 58. With a remarkable 94.3% success rate on field goals during the regular season, Butker has demonstrated exceptional accuracy, including a perfect 5-for-5 on kicks of 50+ yards. His reliability in high-pressure situations and flawless 7-for-7 playoff performance make him a strong contender for accruing the most kicking points in the Super Bowl.

Butker's proficiency in long-range field goals, having made all six of his attempts from 50-plus yards, gives him an advantage in accumulating kicking points. In comparison, Jake Moody has shown less accuracy and has missed field goals in the playoffs, making Butker the more reliable choice for earning kicking points.

Why Jake Moody Will Have The Most Kicking Points

Jake Moody has a good chance of having the most kicking points in Super Bowl 58. Despite a few missed kicks in the regular season and playoffs, Moody has maintained his confidence and readiness for high-pressure situations. As a third-round rookie out of Michigan, he has displayed a strong kicking ability, with an 84.0% field goal success rate in the regular season and a total of 139 points.

While there have been criticisms, Moody's experience in big games, both in college and the NFL playoffs, has prepared him for the Super Bowl stage. Moody's potential to kick from long range and his resilience in the face of pressure make him a strong candidate to secure the most kicking points in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 58 Most Kicking Points Prediction

Harrison Butker boasts the edge here. This is his second Super Bowl appearance, having played, and missed a crucial extra point, in Super Bowl LIV. While the pressure cooker might faze Moody, Butker thrives in high-stakes situations. It's a close call. Butker's experience, stronger leg, and the Chiefs' offensive potential give him a slight edge. However, Moody's consistency and rookie fearlessness shouldn't be discounted. This duel could come down to one clutch kick, making it a must-watch for any football fan.

Super Bowl 58 Most Kicking Points Prediction: Harrison Butker (-124)