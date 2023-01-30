One of the biggest days of the year is Super Bowl Sunday. However, there is much more to it than just sports. There is the halftime performance, delicious food, and of course, lots of advertising. Here, we’ll look at the specifics of how to watch Super Bowl LVII, including the halftime show, TV broadcast, and stream for the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFC Champion Eagles will face the AFC Champion Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. This is after the Eagles defeated the 49ers, 31-7, and the Chiefs beat the Bengals, 23-20, during NFL Championship Sunday. Keep in mind that teams were the top seeds in their respective conferences. The Eagles are looking to win their second Super Bowl, while the Chiefs are aiming for their third. The game will showcase two of the best quarterbacks in the league this season, Jalen Hurts for the Eagles and Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs. Other notable players to watch for the Eagles include Miles Sanders, AJ Brown, and Haason Reddick. For the Chiefs, keep an eye out for Isiah Pacheco, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Chris Jones.

Andy Reid, the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, will face his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the Super Bowl. This will also be the first time in Super Bowl history that brothers, Jason and Travis Kelce, will play against each other. The game is a rematch of a regular season meeting in 2021, where the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 42-30. During that game, Reid achieved his 100th career win with the Chiefs. He became the first coach to accomplish this with two teams. Reid also holds the record for the most wins by a coach in the Eagles’ franchise history, with 140. The 2021 matchup also featured a standout performance by Jalen Hurts. He threw for a career-high 387 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, the Eagles were unable to keep up with the Chiefs’ strong offense.

The Kelce Brothers will be facing off in the Super Bowl 😅 @tkelce | @JasonKelcepic.twitter.com/ZiyJUaOVvT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 30, 2023

The action of Super Bowl LVII will start at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 12, 2023, on FOX. The whole Super Bowl will include the game, halftime show, and some of the most expensive ads of the year. The entire shebang often lasts up to four hours.

Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Every NFL season, this is where the Arizona Cardinals play their home games during the regular season. Too bad they’re not around to play in THIS game. Fans may also use the NFL Plus app to watch the game on their phones or tablets if they’re willing to do so. The app costs $5 per month or $13 for the remainder of the playoffs.

Super Bowl LVII may also be seen in 4K! Fox will broadcast the Super Bowl in 4K if you have the right equipment. You’ll need either a 4K-capable package on a streaming service like YouTube TV or FuboTV in order to watch the game at its finest definition. Other traditional cable and satellite providers that also support 4K include DirecTV, Dish, Comcast, Optimum, and Verizon Fios.

You can watch in 4K via the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps if you don’t have a 4K set-up box but do have a cable or satellite provider login.

To find the best option to watch the Super Bowl locally or stream it locally in their own countries, international fans should check their local listings. For instance, the game will be televised on ITV in the UK. Depending on where you are in Canada, you can watch the English-language broadcast on CTV or TSN or the French-language broadcast on RDS. The game will also be streamed on DAZN for Canadians. In Australia, the match from the previous year was shown live on Channel 7, the 7plus VOD service, Foxtel, and Kayo. You can also check out what time kickoff is in your time zone.

Take note as well that Rihanna will perform during the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. The renowned singer will take center stage at the State Farm Stadium field for the Roc Nation and DPS-produced event. Without a doubt, that will be a very thrilling affair. It will surely be one of the big draws of the event outside of the game itself. Recall that Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2022. Previously, The Weeknd, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Prince, Bruno Mars, Jennifer Lopez, and many more have performed.

Once more, the average Super Bowl game lasts four hours. Therefore, if you plan to watch from start to end, we advise you to prepare game-day snacks in advance. It’s going to be a helluva great matchup between the two best teams in the NFL. We cannot wait for the biggest sporting event of the year to finally kick-off!