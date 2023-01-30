The second Sunday in February will see Super Bowl LVII on February 12. It will be between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Here we’ll look at the details on how to watch Super Bowl LVII: Eagles-Chiefs TV channel, stream, and halftime show.

The Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, to win the NFC Championship and advance to Super Bowl LVII. They will face the AFC Champion Chiefs, who beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. Both teams finished as the top seeds of their respective conferences. The Eagles are gunning for their second Super Bowl win, while the Chiefs are aiming for their third.

Philadelphia Eagles. Kansas City Chiefs. Super Bowl 57 is set! Who do you have winning? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rtFG4uKpmR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 30, 2023

The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The arena will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015. The action of Super Bowl LVII will start at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 12, 2023, on FOX. The whole Super Bowl, including the game, halftime show, and some of the finest (and most costly) ads of the year, often lasts up to four hours.

Built in 2006, State Farm Stadium is the home of the Arizona Cardinals. It has hosted two Super Bowls, Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, although the Cardinals will not be playing in the playoffs this season. This marks the first time since 2019 that the home team of the Super Bowl venue is not in the playoffs. The last time the Super Bowl was held in the desert, the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24, with Malcolm Butler intercepting Russell Wilson’s pass at the goal line to secure the Patriots’ fourth Lombardi. This win ended a 10-year drought for the Patriots, who had only missed the playoffs once since their 2004 victory.

For the first time, the NFL did not go through the usual bidding process to select the host city for the Super Bowl. Instead, the league chose the hosting site on its own and the selected city submitted a proposal to host the game, which was then voted on at league meetings. This marks the fourth time Arizona will host the Super Bowl, (Super Bowl LVII) on February 12, 2023. Florida has hosted the most Super Bowls, with 17, followed by California (13), Louisiana (10), and Texas (4). Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Minnesota have each hosted the game twice, while Indiana and New Jersey have each hosted once.

Super Bowl LVII will feature two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season. Those are Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. Other big names who will see action are the Eagles’ Miles Sanders, AJ Brown, and Haason Reddick. On the other end, Isiah Pacheco, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Chris Jones are the Chiefs to watch.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will also face the Eagles, his former team in the Super Bowl. This will also be the first time in Super Bowl history that brothers, Jason and Travis Kelce, will play against each other. The game will be a rematch of a regular season meeting in 2021, where the Chiefs beat the Eagles, 42-30. In that game, Reid earned his 100th career win with the Chiefs, becoming the first coach to achieve this feat with two teams. Reid also holds the record for most wins by a coach in the Eagles’ franchise history with 140. The 2021 game also saw Hurts have a breakthrough performance, throwing for a career-high 387 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, the Eagles were unable to keep up with the Chiefs’ strong offense.

Super Bowl LVII will also have Rihanna perform at the halftime show. As such, she will make her much-awaited stage comeback after focusing on her fashion brands and her newborn son this past year.

For sure, we’re all excited to see what kind of game and performances we’ll see at Super Bowl LVII!