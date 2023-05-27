Recently, Hollywood continues to put out remakes of movies no one asked for, comic book adaptations, or the kid favorite, films adapted from video games. That’s not to say that adults can’t enjoy them either, but movies like Sonic the Hedgehog or Detective Pikachu are usually for younger audiences. As of May 23, 2023, the Super Mario movie has grossed $1,264,350,750 worldwide, so it’s not a bad idea to keep churning out these forms of entertainment, Box Office Mojo reports on the numbers.

In 1993, the Super Mario Bros. movie marked the first video game adaptation, but its reception was far from stellar, earning a reputation as one of the worst films ever. Yet, in the following three decades, the realm of video game adaptations has witnessed remarkable growth and transformation. With all this in mind, we present to you a ranking of the best big-screen showings of video games.

6. Resident Evil

The six Resident Evil movies embody the epitome of mindless entertainment. While they may not meet the criteria of being good or staying true to the games, that hardly diminishes their appeal. Led by Alice, the protagonist, the ongoing clash with Albert Wesker unfolds in a delightfully absurd manner, featuring action reminiscent of The Matrix, albeit not quite reaching its level of excellence. Oh, and let’s not forget the abundance of skin-tight leather suits.

5. The Angry Birds Movie 2

When it comes to adapting video games into films, there was skepticism surrounding the decision to turn a mobile game into a full-length feature. Surprisingly, The Angry Birds Movie managed to find its footing despite disappointing audiences. However, its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, takes a leap forward and delivers a significant improvement. Released on August 14, 2019, the film explores an unexpected alliance between the titular birds and their longtime foes, the pigs, as they unite to confront a greater peril menacing their beloved island.

4. Tomb Raider (2018)

For those who recall the disappointing Angelina Jolie-led Tomb Raider film in 2001, the new adaptation offers a refreshing change. With Alicia Vikander taking on the role of Lara Croft, this film stayed true to the character and her narrative, even if it didn’t break box office records. It garnered acclaim as one of the highest-rated video game movies on Rotten Tomatoes, helping to restore faith in the genre. Its success paved the way for other remarkable entries in the list of video game adaptations.

3. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On March 30, 2022, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hit the screens, continuing the thrilling adventures of everyone’s favorite speedy blue hero. This sequel builds upon the success of its predecessor, bringing back the formidable Dr. Robotnik, played by the talented Jim Carrey, and introducing a new rival in the form of Knuckles the Echidna, portrayed by the charismatic Idris Elba. With the addition of beloved characters like Tails and a plot that keeps viewers engaged, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 takes the franchise to new heights, offering fans an even more immersive experience.

2. Detective Pikachu

Prepare to be dazzled by the visual extravaganza that is Detective Pikachu. Although it may not fulfill the deep-seated desire of every Pokémon fan for a live-action anime adaptation, the film compensates with its breathtaking 3D renditions of Pokémon. Throughout their journey, they encounter an eclectic cast of eccentric characters and formidable creatures. The thrilling action and captivating visuals in 2019’s Pokémon Detective Pikachu deliver an unforgettable and distinct experience that leaves a lasting impression.

The storyline may not reach the pinnacle of greatness, but it efficiently propels us from one thrilling set-piece to another, allowing our beloved Pokémon to radiate in their CG magnificence.

1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

Opinions among critics may vary, but the general audience consensus leans towards satisfaction with The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Despite initial hype and controversy surrounding the cast, the film manages to deliver an enjoyable adventure. While it may not perfectly replicate the Mushroom Kingdom we know from the games, it strikes the right tone and maintains a lighthearted approach, resulting in an entertaining viewing experience.

In this cinematic journey, Mario teams up with Princess Peach to prepare for an epic showdown against the formidable Bowser. With notable stars like Chris Pratt, Jack Black, and Keegan-Michael Key lending their voices to the beloved characters, the film brings a fresh dimension to the iconic world of Super Mario Bros.

Sure, you can make a case for other films that didn’t make this list, but these were just ahead of their class.