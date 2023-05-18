Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

Metalhead Software released a deep dive today for Super Mega Baseball 4. The video, which focused on presentation, mentions big things like stadiums for all 20 Super Mega Teams. They also mentioned improvements to the character creator, presentation, animations, and UI. Let’s take a look.

Player Customization & Animations

The first thing off the bat was the mention of over 40 new heads, a wide variety of hair color options, and two more body types. You can now play as a big burley home-run machine, or a ripped base-hitter who doesn’t skip leg day. Or you can still run with the average body type if that’s what you prefer.

Character faces now have more expression, which is key for a baseball game series that prides itself on its larger-than-life presentation. Getting hit with the ball results in a player throwing their bat in frustration. A player will break the bat with his knees when struck out. A jolly player will instantly become angry when the fans start booing.

That’s only the icing on the top, as there is a whole new suite of player expressions and animations that Metalhead is excited to showcase. What wasn’t shown in the video was mention of a whole new cinematic sequence for when your team wins the season. We’re excited to see what the developers plan for this.

New Stadiums

Super Mega Baseball 4 will have 6 new stadiums, bringing the total to 20. That means every Super Mega League team will have their own home stadium to play on. Some of the new stadiums include beautiful scenic designs. Whether you’re playing ball by the mountains, a theme park, or farmland, there’s a lot you can choose from. We’re not quite sure yet what this means for Legends League Teams

The ballpark edition will also include 3 more stadiums for those who can’t get enough. Different stadiums also have a preview of their dimensions so you know what to expect before you play. This is subtle yet much needed feature to help players strategize before their next game. Stadium and character lighting have also been improved, with fresh time weather conditions being included.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

UI & Accessibility

Starting the game will now play a presentation of all your favorite Super Mega League players. They will each play a little animation, which is a nice touch. Visually, it gets you excited and ready to play some Super Mega Baseball.

Fans have requested for the readability of certain screens to be improved. Metalhead Software has done just that. Menu screens are now a little easier to read, even with the massive amount of information and content that’s being poured into this title. There’s a lot of information required to running your Super Mega League Team. Things like rosters, team chemistry, player development, and salary/economy of your franchise are just some of the things you’ll need to focus on.

Of course, with all that information, it may have been hard for players to read back in Super Mega Baseball 3. With the latest installment, it seems Metalhead is paying close attention to their fans.

For those who missed, we also covered the first deep dive, released last week.

Super Mega Baseball 4 Release Date

Super Mega Baseball 4 launches on June 2nd, 2023. It comes out on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. Those who pre order can play the game three days early. Xbox Gamepass Ultimate and EA Play Members also get access to the game, with the latter being able to purchase it for 10% off.

For more information on Super Mega Baseball 4, check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more.