Super Mega Baseball 4 is out of the ballpark and into the stands for everyone to enjoy. The larger-than-life baseball series returned with a whole suite of improvements It also brings back a lot of old features that fans of the series have come to enjoy. One of those features is the implementation of a Mojo and Pressure system.

If you're new to the series, worry not. We'll explain how both Mojo & Pressure work in Super Mega Baseball 4.

Mojo, Pressure, & Fitness Explained

Here's a brief description of how Mojo and Pressure work, while also explaining Fitness:

Mojo reflects the player's confidence and mental fortitude throughout the ball game. It can either affect skills in a positive or negative way depending on player performance. While a player is having a good game, their skills will increase, and vice versa. Here are the stats which Mojo affects:

Contact

Fielding

Junk

Accuracy

You can see if a player's Mojo increased or decreased during or after a play, depending on the results.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fitness is about a player's physical status. The more a player uses up energy by diving or sliding, the bigger the risk they suffer of a penalty to their fitness. Additionally, Fitness affects every skill in the game. However, these skills are more greatly affected.

Power

Speed

Arm

Velocity

Stamina Depletion

Pressure highlights how important the situation is relative to your team's performance throughout the game and the score. For example. your down only 1 run in the bottom of the 9th inning and you need to tie. There are two outs, meaning you hold your team's fate in your hands.

The Pressure bar can be seen on the right side of the scoreboard during a game. There's 4 boxes indicating what the pressure level is. If all 4 boxes are highlighted it indicates your player is under high pressure.

Pressure strengthens the effect of Mojo. So if you're player has been playing poorly and their Mojo is low, they may mess up in a high-pressure situation. If you're player's been having a good game, then the pressure shouldn't get to them as much.

Super Mega Baseball 4 launched on June 2nd for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The game comes with two editions. There's a standard edition, and the Ballpark Edition, which will add three new stadiums over the course of the summer. EA Play Members can also play a 10-hour trial of the game and get it for 10% off.

ClutchPoints released a review of Super Mega Baseball 4. For more guides and gaming info, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.