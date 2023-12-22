Director and DC co-head James Gunn confirms Superman: Legacy won't be waiting long into 2024 to get in front of camera.

As the DCEU comes to a close with the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, fans eyes now turn toward what is to come with the new DC Universe under the guidance of James Gunn and Peter Safran. The first film in this new cinematic universe will be 2025's Superman: Legacy, and Gunn has provided an update on just how soon it will get in front of cameras.

Gunn was addressing fan questions on Threads when he was asked about an allegedly leaked logline and production schedule for the film, according to ComicBook. The director and co-CEO of DC Studios responded by confirming the leaked March 2024 production start date was accurate, though the alleged logline he was not as impressed with.

“Not sure where this logline came from. I didn't write it,” Gunn said in the post via ComicBook. “But, yeah, we shoot in March. I'm grateful every day our production team worked their asses off to keep things going through the strikes.”

He added that “forces” suggested stopping multiple times which, had they listened, would have meant the film wouldn't make its July 2025 release.

The update comes on the heels of multiple cast updates and additions, the biggest being confirmation that Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor in this new cinematic universe. María Gabriela de Faría was also confirmed to be joining the film as its central villain, The Engineer, while more DC characters such as Maxwell Lord were revealed to be appearing.

David Corenswet will lead the charge in front of the camera as this universe's new Superman and will be joined by Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane. Characters such as Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner's Green Lantern, and The Authority are reportedly set to appear in the film, as well, with the latter of the three being done to set up an Authority film.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.