Lois Lane actress reveals Superman: Legacy will not stray away from a usual James Gunn superhero film with a fresh comedy element.

Lois Lane actor Rachel Brosnahan has spilled the beans on the upcoming Superman film, Superman: Legacy, directed by James Gunn. According to Brosnahan, the new Superman (David Corenswet) will showcase a sense of humor. Marking a departure from the ultra-serious tone of Henry Cavill's iteration in Zack Snyder's films.

Brosnahan expressed her enjoyment of collaborating with Gunn following Superman: Legacy. She highlighted the passion of everyone involved in the production, describing them as “perfect nerds for Superman.”

In an interview with Variety, the Lois Lane actress emphasized the deep connection the team has with the character. As someone growing up watching the movies and reading the comics. She assures fans that the James Gunn film is being made with love. While the new Superman will bring humor to the character, Lois Lane will be “feisty, marvelous, and fiercely intelligent.”

Now, James Gunn is no stranger to infusing comedy into his work. Take, for example, the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. With Superman: Legacy, Gunn will bring a more light-hearted approach to the Man of Steel.

The film is part of an ensemble that will launch Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe, featuring characters like Lex Luthor, Jimmy Olsen, Metamorpho, Mister Terrific, Guy Gardner, and Hawkgirl.

Addressing concerns about superhero fatigue, Gunn acknowledged its existence but attributed it to losing focus on character development. He stressed the importance of compelling stories and characters, citing Superman, Batman, and Iron Man as beloved figures due to their depth.

Superman: Legacy is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025, promising a fresh take on the iconic superhero.