Fresh off an Emmy nomination for his performance in the fourth season of Barry, Anthony Carrigan has been cast in the upcoming James Gunn-directed DCU film, Superman: Legacy.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of Carrigan's casting, which comes just hours after the 2023 Emmy nominations were announced. He will play the DC hero Metamorpho in Gunn's film.

This casting comes a day after three other stars were tabbed to join David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan — who were cast as Superman and Lois Lane, respectively. Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Edi Gathegi were all cast in roles including a version of Green Lantern for Fillion (who voiced the character in a number of DC animated films).

Outside of his work on Barry, Anthony Carrigan is an established character actor. He recently starred in the films Bill & Ted Face the Music as well as Fatherhood opposite Kevin Hart. Metamorpho won't be his first time playing a DC character either, as Carrigan played Victor Zsasz in a number of episodes on the Gotham TV series. He also played Mist in a couple of episodes of CW's The Flash. Carrigan was then a mainstay on Barry for HBO for its entire four-season run.

Superman: Legacy will be written and directed by James Gunn. It will be the first feature film under Gunn and Peter Safran's new regime for the DCU. While there is an ongoing writers' strike, it's expected that the DC film will begin shooting early next year to meet its July 2025 release date.

Superman: Legacy will be released on July 11, 2025.