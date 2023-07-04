With The Flash not meeting expectations, both critically and financially, it looks like James Gunn has his work on Superman: Legacy cut out for him. And while turning things around for the upcoming cinematic universe is easier said than done, failing again with the first project under the Gods and Monsters slate is no option for DC. We take a look below at 2 reasons why James Gunn must turn the dial up with Superman: Legacy to save everything he has promised to fans.

2 big reasons why James Gunn's Superman: Legacy must save DC after The Flash flop

The new DC universe

Back when Marvel scored big with the first Avengers film, the was hope all across the industry that a cinematic universe is a gateway to unbridled success, both financially and critically. That's why DC jumped the gun and hired Zack Snyder to kick off their own cinematic universe using Man of Steel. What followed, of course, is Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, and a Justice League film helmed by Joss Whedon after Snyder stepped down.

The result, as everyone knows, has been pretty underwhelming. When compared to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC's effort to launch these heroes and their respective projects failed miserably. This led to a strange period where DC films were released, and fans didn't know how they were connected to each other, like the first Shazam movie, Joker, Aquaman, Robert Pattinson's The Batman, Black Adam, and just recently, The Flash.

With more projects going under instead of rising above, the pressure is on James Gunn to make his new DC universe succeed where the old one didn't. In a time when fans are experiencing fatigue from superhero movies, especially those made by Marvel Studios, this should be the best time for Gunn and Peter Safran to churn a massive hit from DC to take the momentum for themselves. Hopefully, this would be done by Superman: Legacy in 2025 with Gunn, David Corenswet, and Rachel Brosnahan onboard.

In the event Gunn's initial foray into his new DC universe fails, it's not only him who sinks here. The entirety of DC, and ultimately, the fans will lose out on all the great stories that can be shown in cinemas everywhere. Marvel, for all of its successes, has always relied on the comics to get that basic foundation of their stories, DC, on the other hand, has an equal slate of amazing stories from the comics that are just waiting to be translated to film. If Gunn fails with Superman: Legacy, it'll have a domino effect on DC, and the opportunity to tell these great storylines will never happen in our lifetimes. That's why Gunn must do everything in his power to hit the target with Superman: Legacy, especially after the massive disappointment generated by The Flash.

James Gunn's career

At the center of the new DC universe, at this point in time, is no other than James Gunn. What started out in Marvel by elevating the Guardians of the Galaxy to the main event, followed by his fall from grace due to old tweets, and the eventual comeback to the limelight has led him to where he is now – the primary creative force behind the planned resurgence of DC at the box office.

In line with that, Gunn has come out with DC's initial stab at its new cinematic universe, Gods and Monsters. First among those projects, too is no other than Superman: Legacy with David Corenswet playing the Man of Steel. If Gunn hits the mark with this project by returning the character to the top, expect the money and momentum to follow.

But if it follows The Flash, a DC film touted as one of the best superhero movies ever only to fail spectacularly at the box office, expect Gunn's career to fizzle out faster than Barry Allen, the Fastest Man Alive. For someone who has endured the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, this one blow could be the final nail in the coffin that can lead to a downward spiral. This is why Gunn must pull every string available to make Superman: Legacy work, or else it would be the end of the line for him.

The Flash's failure to bring in the money and momentum to James Gunn's upcoming Gods and Monsters slate is an unfortunate development many fans didn't expect. With the announcement of Corenswet and Brosnahan as the new Superman and Lois Lane, everyone is hoping that this development is the turning point for DC moving forward. If it is, expect a golden age for the embattled cinematic universe in the coming years.