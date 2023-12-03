Supernatural's Mark Sheppard suffered six massive heart attacks and posted an update on his health on Instagram.

Actor Mark Sheppard shared a health update after suffering through several heart attacks.

Known as Crowley on Supernatural, the actor disclosed how he was doing on Instagram, according to Deadline.

Mark Sheppard's health after heart attacks

The star is lucky to be in good shape after not just a couple but six heart attacks. He's doing okay and shared what he's going through on the social network.

“You're not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen,” he said. “Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Sheppard (@realmarksheppard)

He added, “The Widowmaker. If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at Mulholland and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph's — I wouldn't be writing this.”

When told about his chances of making it out of this, he was very lucky.

“My chances of survival were virtually nil,” the Supernatural actor said.

All this said he seems to be on the mend and doing okay.

“I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!” he added to the end of his post.

According to IMDB, the actor is 59 years old. He's an actor, director, and producer. He's known for Battlestar Galactica, Firefly, Leverage, Doctor Who, and In the Name of Fater.

Hopefully, he can take preventative measures to keep this from happening again so Mark Sheppard can stay healthy from here on out.