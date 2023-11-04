Police have recovered several items that were stolen from Colorado players during their game against UCLA & suspects have been identified.

After police launched an investigation into the Colorado football players’ jewelry getting stolen at the Rose Bowl during the team’s matchup against UCLA, several items have been returned and suspects have emerged. Per a report by The Athletic, the police received several calls to their tip line have led to important leads in the investigation, resulting in the arrest of the suspects.

The individuals involved, who are juveniles, have not been identified. Detectives acted on the information received and executed search warrants, successfully retrieving the stolen items. The investigation is still ongoing, as confirmed by the police.

News of the robbery spread on social media Sunday evening following Deion Sanders Jr.’s latest vlog titled “Colorado Loses to UCLA: Thieves at Rose Bowl Steal From Colorado’s Locker Room.” In the video, towards the end, you can see the Colorado players returning to the locker room, then a cut to them outside while Sanders Jr. discusses how their belongings were stolen.

During Colorado’s weekly coaches’ press conference on Tuesday, Deion Sanders confirmed that UCLA players also had their belongings stolen from the locker room. This incident prompted HBCU alumni to call for Sanders to address the issue, similar to how he did at Jackson State in February 2021 when his belongings were stolen after a game against Edward Waters University. Unfortunately, the situation overshadowed his first coaching victory.

Sanders did address the incident, urging the Rose Bowl to reimburse the players and calling for the NCAA to take action.

“Our kids got robbed during the game last week. I think that’s a travesty. I would expect the NCAA to do something about that…This is the Rose Bowl, They say the Granddaddy of them all, right? I’m sure Granddaddy has some money.”

Colorado looks to pick up a win vs. Oregon State today. The game kicks off 10 PM EST and will be broadcast on ESPN.