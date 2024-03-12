There's been a lot of uproar at SXSW this year due to the U.S.. Army sponsorship. Artists have boycotted the event, and Gov. Abbott isn't helping with his “don't come back” statement.
SXSW is full of films and music, but due to America's ongoing military support of Israel's war on Gaza, several acts have pulled out of attending, THR reports.
In response to the groups that decided not to attend, Abbott posted on X, “Bands pull out of SXSW over U.S. Army sponsorship. Bye. Don't come back. Austin remains the HQ for the Army Futures Command. San Antonio is Military City USA. We are proud of the U.S. military in Texas. If you don't like it, don't come here.”
SXSW replies to Governor Abbott
SXSW replied on Instagram, “SXSW does not agree with Governor Abbott.”
Below the heading, they added, “We are an organization that welcomes diverse viewpoints. Music is the soul of SXSW, and it has long been our legacy. We fully respect the decision these artists made to exercise their right to free speech.”
Part of their response reads, “The Army's sponsorship is part of our commitment to bring forward ideas that shape our world. In regard to Collins Aerospace, they participated this year as a sponsor of two SXSW Pitch categories, giving entrepreneurs visibility and funding for potentially game-changing work.”
Some bands that boycotted the event include Kneecap, Lambrini Girls, Squirrel Flower, and Sprints.
Kneecap posted about the event on X and details of why they would not attend.
Hopefully, peace will happen soon with the conflict. In the meantime, SXSW will have to contend with some bands not showing up, and hopefully, they will feel welcomed back when the dust settles—despite the governor's statement.