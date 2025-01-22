Tuesday night's showdown between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center has attracted a great crowd, and among those in attendance to watch the game is none other than “Anyone But You” star Sydney Sweeney.

The 27-year-old actress was shown on the arena's video screen, as she waved at and blew a kiss to the camera, prompting all sorts of reactions from people on social media.

“Every dude on the floor is gonna go for 50 with Sydney Sweeney sitting courtside,” Barstool Sports posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The hilarious notion that Sweeney's presence on the courtside would give players an extra boost is being pounced on heavily by the internet.

“Sydney Sweeney got KAT doing gymnastics out there 😂😂😂,” BricksCenter said in a caption to a video of Knicks star big man Karl-Anthony Towns scoring on a tough and-1 bucket against the Nets.

“Was wondering why OG was forcing it so much so far tn,” another fan joked.

From a different comment: “@joshhart i see why you going for that trip dub now 👀”

“Repping Brooklyn against the Knicks looks like she knows ball,” chimed in another social media user.

“KNICKS ARE NOT LOSING WITH SYDNEY SWEENEY COURTSIDE,” said a Knicks fan account.

The Nets also gave Sydney Sweeney a nice shout-out with a post on X: “Welcome to @barclayscenter, @sydney_sweeney! 👋”

Sydney Sweeney appears to be enjoying her trip to New York. Before she attended the Knicks-Nets game, she was already turning heads with her outfits while walking the streets of the Big Apple. She is also in the city with her fiance Jonathan Davino.

Of course, the main attraction at Barclays Center is the game itself between the two NYC squads. The Knicks entered the meeting with Brooklyn looking to follow up their 119-100 win over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Monday. They are also eyeing to win their regular-season series against Brooklyn.

The Knicks took the first two games versus the Nets in the 2024-25 NBA regular season. This is the third time this season the two teams are sharing the court and there will be one more coming on Apr. 13 at Barclays Center.

The Nets, on the other hand, are hoping to end a three-game losing skid to start a homestand.