Sydney Sweeney reveals how her and her Euphoria collectively dealt with Angus Cloud passing

Sydney Sweeney, one of the stars of the hit HBO series “Euphoria,” opened up about the collective grief experienced by the cast in the wake of the untimely death of their co-star Angus Cloud, People reports. In an interview with Glamour published on December 19, Sweeney revealed that she and her castmates had been consoling each other through tearful phone calls since the shocking loss.

Expressing the profound impact of Cloud's passing, Sweeney acknowledged that the true emotional weight of the tragedy might only fully hit them when they return to set to film the show's upcoming third season. Reflecting on the difficulty of the impending production, she shared, “I don't think it'll truly feel real or hit me until we're filming, and I won't see Angus on set.”

Despite the anticipated challenges, Sweeney believes that coming together to work on the show will provide an opportunity for the cast and crew to grieve collectively and honor Cloud's memory. She emphasized the importance of the on-set camaraderie, stating, “When we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other, and we're there for each other, just in a different way than we're able to when we're all in very separate places in the world.”

The actress acknowledged the unique dynamic of the entertainment industry, where the presence of those who have passed away continues through their work. Sweeney expressed the belief that filming the upcoming season of “Euphoria” would serve as a way to keep Angus Cloud's memory alive and highlighted the collective support the cast provides to one another during challenging times. Angus Cloud, who played Fezco “Fez” O'Neill, passed away at the age of 25 on July 31, with the cause of death determined to be an accidental overdose.