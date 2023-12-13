Sydney Sweeney lets the world know spiders can be trained with bonkers video proof

Sydney Sweeney, renowned for her roles in “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” showcased an unexpected moment during her appearance on “The Tonight Show,” ComicBook reports. The actor unveiled a jaw-dropping outtake from the rom-com “Anyone But You,” revealing a scene that went drastically awry thanks to an uncooperative arachnid co-star.

The incident unfolded when Sweeney was assured that the spider she was filming with had been “trained.” However, skepticism lingered as she pondered aloud to host Jimmy Fallon, “I don't know how you train a friggin’ spider.” Her apprehensions soon proved valid when the spider, identified as a Huntsman spider, veered off-script and bit her during a scene with co-star Glen Powell.

Sydney Sweeney getting bit by a spider while filming ‘Anyone But You.’ 📸 pic.twitter.com/HPYRptrBaU — Sydney Sweeney Updates (@sydneysupdate) December 13, 2023

The intended comic effect of Sweeney's scream turned into a genuine blood-curdling reaction. Recounting the chaotic moment, Sweeney revealed, “They thought I was making really serious dramatic choices in a rom-com.” Her co-star Powell was quick to discern the severity of the situation, realizing that the distress was very real.

As Fallon aired the outtake, Sweeney's frantic cries of “It’s biting me, it’s biting me, no, it’s really biting me!” echoed through the studio. Powell, visibly concerned, inquired about the spider's attack while acknowledging the intensity of Sweeney's reaction. “That was a soul scream,” he remarked, expressing the gravity of the situation and his own shock at the unexpected turn of events.

The Huntsman spider, known for its size and venom, typically poses minimal risk to humans. Sweeney, in her recounting of the incident, humorously pointed out the sheer absurdity of believing that someone can train a spider. Despite the chaotic and frightening moment, her sense of humor prevailed as she reflected on the bizarre encounter with an uncooperative eight-legged co-star that took their scene in an unexpected direction.