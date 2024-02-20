Sydney Sweeney had words for this clout-chasing dietician

Since her breakout role as Cassie in “Euphoria,” Sydney Sweeney has been making waves in the movie industry, with recent appearances in the rom-com “Anyone But You” and upcoming roles in “Madame Web” and the horror film “Immaculate,” per Bustle.

However, fame often attracts opportunists seeking to capitalize on others' success. One such incident occurred when a woman falsely claimed to have been Sweeney's dietician for five years in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The post, which included a reel titled “I was Sydney Sweeney’s dietician for five years, this is how I helped her get her dream role with five easy food swaps,” attempted to leverage Sweeney's name for clout.

Among the supposed “easy food swaps” mentioned in the reel was Kraft's macaroni and cheese. However, Sweeney swiftly shut down the false claim with a witty response, stating, “I don’t know you and Kraft mac and cheese is for life.”

i need more celebs to start calling out these liars trying to sell diet plans and courses using their names pic.twitter.com/TykoRhw9Sd — ✨amanda✨ (@luvu2golka) February 19, 2024

Viewers applauded Sweeney's humorous clapback and pointed out the glaring misspelling of “dietician,” which should have raised suspicions about the post's authenticity. Many criticized the individual behind the post for attempting to exploit celebrities for personal gain in the age of social media scrutiny.

Reflecting on her own dietary preferences in a previous interview with Bustle, Sweeney revealed that she avoids coffee and soda, opting instead for water. She attributed her aversion to coffee to her parents' love for the beverage, stating, “My parents loved coffee and soda, and I just was like, I can’t do it.”

Sweeney's swift and slick response to the false claim highlights her ability to navigate the pitfalls of fame with humor and grace, reaffirming her status as a rising star in the entertainment industry.