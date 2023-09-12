While your heroes in the game will serve as your most powerful units, they still need the support of their armies to succeed on the battlefield. However, you cannot just recruit units and hope to fill them into your armies right at the start. In this Symphony of War guide, we teach you how to increase your squad capacity, called CAP.

How to Increase Squad Capacity in Symphony of War

You have to increase your squad leader’s Leadership (LDR) stat. In Symphony of War, each squad can be formed by selecting a leader from any of your units. Then, you can add more units to that squad to increase its threat and make it more powerful. However, you cannot just add units to the squad until it’s full. There are three stats that you need to take note of when building armies:

Squad Capacity – This is the total capacity that your squad can have at maximum. This can be found as Capacity at the lower left of the stat window when examining your unit stats.

– This is the total capacity that your squad can have at maximum. This can be found as Capacity at the lower left of the stat window when examining your unit stats. Unit Capacity – This is the capacity your unit will occupy when added to your squad. Sometimes, this can be shown as X [+Y], where X is the base unit capacity, and Y is the number of units already in the squad.

– This is the capacity your unit will occupy when added to your squad. Sometimes, this can be shown as X [+Y], where X is the base unit capacity, and Y is the number of units already in the squad. Leadership – Leadership is the stat of the leader that is directly proportional to the Squad Capacity. The higher the Leadership value, the higher capacity your squad can have. The squad capacity is always equal to the value of the LDR skill.

With that in mind, some artifacts that you equip your leaders will also add to your Squad Capacity, so be sure to double-check all equipped artifacts in your squad composition. Sometimes, a powerful artifact can be worth more than an additional unit in your squad. This can also be a good mitigation for you when your squad already has too many units and the additional cost to add another unit becomes too costly – at this point consider adding an artifact instead as that could give better mileage to your squad.

Symphony of War is exclusively out on PC through Steam. Its first DLC, Legends was released in August 2023, adding a New Game+ mode, new artifacts, traits, classes, and eight new story chapters.