The Syracuse football team and the Clemson football team are both unbeaten. The Orange and the Tigers meet in Week 8 of the ACC football season. Let’s make some Syracuse football predictions before this surprisingly big clash.

Syracuse Football Predictions For ACC Game Vs Clemson Football

4. Syracuse football will not gain 300 yards

Syracuse played a low-scoring defensive grinder against a very good North Carolina State defense, and that game was played at home in the JMA Wireless Dome (formerly known as the Carrier Dome, Syracuse’s longtime home stadium). If North Carolina State can limit this Syracuse offense, the Clemson football force known as coach Dabo Swinney’s defense can do even better. Clemson and Syracuse both defeated N.C. State at home this year, and both teams limited the Wolfpack to a very low scoring output. Clemson, however, did so when N.C. State starting quarterback Devin Leary was healthy and playing. Syracuse was able to take advantage of Leary’s injury. Leary was unavailable for that game against Syracuse, an important distinction to make between these two teams’ games against N.C. State this season. This is a discussion point we will revisit before the end of this article.

3. Syracuse will hold Clemson under 350 yards

The Syracuse defense has been the foremost strength of Dino Babers’ team this year. This is a tough, physical, disciplined group which doesn’t back down from a fight, makes the important defensive stand when it needs one, and displays great in-game resilience. Clemson’s offense this season has been good. It hasn’t been spectacular, but it has been solid, which is really all the Tigers needed. The big question for Clemson and Dabo entering 2022 was if this offense could be reasonably effective after being legitimately bad last year. The Tigers have indeed managed to become solid and competent on offense, which has been enough to take the top spot in the ACC. However, there’s a difference between being good and being elite. Clemson’s offense is not elite. Syracuse can play with these guys. When the Tigers have the ball, they will make some important plays, but they are not going to run wild and have a field day against the Orange defense.

2. Syracuse will score nine points

The Orange are walking into the teeth of a nasty defense, and they don’t have the weapons in the passing game needed to expose this Clemson squad. Wake Forest was the one team which really punctured Clemson’s defense by picking on the secondary. Syracuse does not have the resources Wake Forest does. The Syracuse offense did not look very good against North Carolina State, and that was on home turf, indoors, in favorable conditions, against an undermanned opponent. If the Orange couldn’t really bust loose on offense in that situation, they’re likely to get swallowed up by Clemson’s defense in a game the Tigers will look forward to.

1. Syracuse Orange will lose to Clemson Tigers in ACC battle of unbeatens

The fact that Syracuse is unbeaten heading into this game is remarkable. The Orange have had an amazing season to this point, and they have a legitimate chance at winning 10 games in 2022. No one expected any of this from coach Dino Babers and his team. In truth, Syracuse is playing with house money entering Death Valley. However, this is when the odds tilt severely against Syracuse. The Orange have not seen a team or a defense as good as Clemson. The physical level of play the Tigers bring to the table will overpower the Orange’s offense. The SU defense will be solid, but the offense will be helpless in the Palmetto State.