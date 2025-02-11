ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Syracuse Orange (11-13, 5-8 ACC) take on the Miami Hurricanes (5-18, 1-11 ACC) Tuesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Syracuse-Miami prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Syracuse-Miami College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Syracuse-Miami Odds

Syracuse: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

Miami: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Miami

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread/Win

Syracuse should be able to put up some points in this game. Miami allows the most points per game in the ACC at 80.0 points. Along with that, the Hurricanes allow their opponents to shoot 49.6 percent from the floor, which is the highest in the conference. Miami also allows their opponents to make the most threes per game and have the highest three-point percentage. The Orange have to take advantage of this. If they can put up some points, they will be able to win this game on the road.

Syracuse is a team that is going to get their shots off. They average the fifth-most shots per game in the ACC, but they do not take a lot of threes. That is something that has to change Tuesday night. Syracuse does grab a good amount of offensive rebounds, so the Orange can let it fly from deep. They will get their open shots, and they will grab some offensive boards. If they can hit those shots, Syracuse will be able to win this game.

J.J Starling is the best player on Syracuse. He averages 18.4 points per game, and he is coming off a 28-point performance against Boston College. The Orange have won 9 of their 11 games when Staling plays, and they are over .500 with him on the court. He is a difference-maker for Syracuse, and Tuesday night will be no different. If he plays well, Syracuse will win this game.

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread/Win

Miami is really struggling this year. They are the worst team in the ACC, but they did finally get their first conference win. The way Miami will win this game is if they do some scoring. Luckily, Syracuse is just as bad on the defensive end of the court as Miami. The Orange allow the second-most points per game at 77.7 points. Syracuse also allows the fourth-highest field goal percentage, and opponents take the third-most threes per game against them. If Miami can hit their shots in this game, they will be able to pick up their second conference win.

The Hurricanes are led by Matthew Cleveland. Cleveland averages 16.1 points per game, and he is on an incredible stretch of games. The senior guard is averaging 21.4 points per game since December 15. With that, Cleveland has scored at least 21 points in 10 of those 13 games in that span. He is playing his basketball right now, but Miami has nothing to show for it. Still, if Cleveland can have another great game, he will be able to lead the Hurricanes to a win.

Final Syracuse-Miami Prediction & Pick

This could end up being a high-scoring game. The two teams struggle on defense, and that is going to show. However, Miami is very hard to trust this season. I will take the Orange to win this game straight up.

Final Syracuse-Miami Prediction & Pick: Syracuse ML (+102)