Syracuse will meet North Carolina in some Week 6 action. We're here to share our college football odds series, make a Syracuse-North Carolina prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Syracuse lost 31-14 to Clemson last weekend. Initially, they trailed 21-7. The lead was too much for the Orange to overcome, as they managed just one touchdown. Significantly, Garrett Shrader passed for 181 yards while tossing two touchdowns and one interception. Shrader also rushed 15 times for 24 yards. Meanwhile, Lequint Allen struggled on the ground, rushing 14 times for 52 yards on just 3.7 yards per carry while also catching six passes for 38 yards and a score. Dan Villari caught two passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Ultimately, they committed three turnovers on offense and allowed five sacks while also enduring nine penalties.

North Carolina defeated Pittsburgh 41-24. At first, it was 7-7 after the first. But the Tar Heels scored three touchdowns in the second to build a 28-17 halftime lead. Then, they held onto the lead. Drake Maye passed for 296 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Omarion Hampton rushed 18 times for 66 yards and a touchdown. J.J. Jones caught six passes for 117 yards. Also, the Tar Heels forced three turnovers and garnered five sacks.

Syracuse and North Carolina have played four times. Somehow, they have only played twice since 2003. Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim has a record of 1-3 against North Carolina head coach Dream Smith. Meanwhile, North Carolina won the last matchup 31-6 in 2020.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Syracuse-North Carolina Odds

Syracuse: +9.5 (-118)

North Carolina: -9.5 (-104)

Over: 59.5 (-105)

Under: 59.5 (-115)

How to Watch Syracuse-North Carolina Week 6

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ABC and ESPN

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread

Syracuse will have a tough test this weekend and will need to play a nearly perfect game to win this battle. Ultimately, it starts with the offense and not making any mistakes during the game.

Shrader has passed for 1153 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions while rushing 61 times for 340 yards and six scores. Meanwhile, Allen has rushed 76 times for 363 yards and six scores while catching 17 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. Damian Alford has 18 catches for 282 yards and a touchdown. Also, Donovan Brown has 19 receptions for 273 yards and a touchdown.

The Orange have six interceptions as a unit. Also, the defense has garnered 16.5 sacks. Marlowe Wax is one of the key players with 25 solo tackles, two sacks, and one interception. Also, Caleb Okechukwu has six solo tackles and two sacks. Leon Lowery has 10 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Likewise, Anwar Sparrow has 10 solo tackles and two sacks. The defense will be a key element to whether the Orange can succeed or not this weekend. Moreover, they cannot allow the Tar Heels to run up and down the field against them.

Syracuse will cover the spread if they can limit mistakes on offense. Then, the defense must execute and prevent the Tar Heels from sustaining long drives.

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread

The Tar Heels hope they can find a way to keep the momentum they have built as the 14th-ranked team in college football. Ultimately, it starts with the offense and how they produce this weekend.

Maye has passed for 1187 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions while also rushing 38 times for 119 yards and three scores. Hampton has rushed 73 times for 383 yards and seven touchdowns and will be an important player in the game plan. Meanwhile, Jones has 16 catches for 296 yards, while Nate McCollum has 21 receptions for one touchdown. Kobe Paysour hopes to make an impact, as he has 19 receptions for 182 yards and two scores.

The defense has five interceptions as a unit. Ultimately, they will look for more turnovers while also doing all the little things. Alijuah Huzzie has 10 solo tackles, two pass deflections, and two interceptions this season. Meanwhile, Power Echols has 23 solo tackles, one pass deflection, and an interception. Cedric Gray has added 15 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Likewise, Kaimon Rucker has added 13 solo tackles and four sacks. Look for the defense to jump out from the gate.

North Carolina will cover the spread if their offense continues to gel. Then, the defense must play disciplined football.

Final Syracuse-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

Syracuse endured an awful home loss last weekend. Conversely, the Tar Heels kept their momentum going. Expect more of the same as North Carolina continues to play well and executes on almost every offensive drive. Consequently, they have too much power for Syrcause to contain.

Final Syracuse-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: North Carolina: -9.5 (-104)