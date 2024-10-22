ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an ACC battle on Thursday night as Syracuse visits Pitt. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Syracuse-Pitt prediction and pick.

Syracuse comes into the game sitting at 5-1 on the year. After beating Ohio and Georgia Tech, they would fall by two to Stanford. Stanford won that game on a field goal as time expired to beat Syracuse. Since then, they have won three straight, beating Holy Cross, UNLV, and North Carolina State. Meanwhile, Pitt is 6-0 on the year. They have had some close games, including a one-point win over Cincinnati, and a four-point win over West Virginia. Last time out, they faced Cal. Pitt led 17-9 at the half but struggled in the second half. Cal scored but missed the two-point conversion in the fourth quarter as Pitt won 17-15.

Here are the Syracuse-Pitt College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Syracuse-Pitt Odds

Syracuse: +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +172

Pitt: -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -221

Over: 61.5 (-110)

Under: 61.5 (-110)

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Pitt

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Syracuse Could Cover The Spread/Win

Syracuse is led by Kyle McCord. He has completed 185 passes for 282 yards. He has 2,160 yards this year with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions on the year. He has been sacked 11 times this year but also has a rushing touchdown. The running game has been led by LeQuint Allen. Allen has run 94 times this year for 449 yards and four touchdowns. Allen also has 449 receiving yards and four scores. Meanwhile, Yasin Willis has 25 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown.

In the receiving game, Trebor Pena has led the way. He has 42 receptions for 458 yards and five touchdowns on the year. Jackson Meeks has also been solid, with 38 receptions for 459 yards and four touchdowns. Umari Hatcher has also been solid, with 13 receptions for 246 yards and three scores. Tight end Oronde Gadsden rounds out the top targets. He has 32 receptions for 433 yards and three scores.

Syracuse is 75th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 76th in opponent yards per game. They are 66th against the rush while sitting 85th against the pass. Fadil Diggs has been solid, sitting fifth on the team in tackles while having four sacks. Meanwhile, King Joseph Edwards has three sacks on the year. Devin Grant has been solid in the secondary. He has three passes defended with an interception. Jayden Bellamy has three passes defended with an interception and a touchdown. Finally, Clarence Lewis has five pass breakups this year and an interception this year.

Why Pitt Could Cover The Spread/Win

Eli Holstein has led the way for Pitt this year. He has completed 127 passes on 200 attempts this year. That has been good for 1,697 yards and 15 touchdowns. Further, he has thrown five interceptions this year. Holstein has been sacked 13 times this year but has moved well overall. He has run 56 times this year for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

Konata Mumpfield has led the way in the receiving game. He has brought in 26 receptions this year for 463 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kenny Johnson has 21 receptions this year for 258 yards and two scores on the year. Censere Lee has also been solid, with 16 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Desmond Reid has also been solid in the receiving game. He has 25 receptions this year for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Further, he has run 78 times this year for 494 yards and three touchdowns. Further, Daniel Carter has run 14 times for 162 yards and two scores.

Pitt is 58th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 52nd in opponent yards per game this year. They are 46th against the rush while sitting 77th against the pass. Rasheem Biles has been solid this year. He has three sacks and is fourth on the team with 40 tackles. Further, he has broken up three passes. Meanwhile, Donovan McMillon leads the team in tackles this year while also having three pass breakups, an interception, and a forced fumble. Kyle Louis has also been solid. He is second on the team in tackles, plus has three sacks, a pass breakup, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Final Syracuse-Pitt Prediction & Pick

Syracuse has been solid this year. They are 32nd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 14th in yards per game. Further, they are second in the nation in third down conversion percentage this year. Still, Pitt has been better on offense this year. They are 23rd in the nation in points per game, but sit 20th in yards per game. Furthermore, their defense is 17th in the nation in third down conversion. This should be an evenly matched-game, but Pitt has been the better team.

Final Syracuse-Pitt Prediction & Pick: Pitt -5.5 (-115)