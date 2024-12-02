ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Tennessee hosts Syracuse for the SEC/ACC Challenge at Food City Center on Tuesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Syracuse-Tennessee prediction and pick.

Syracuse recently finished fourth in the UKG Legends Classic in Brooklyn, New York. They fell to Texas Tech in the Third Place Game, 79-74 after losing to Texas in the first game of the tournament. Syracuse is 4-2 on the season and should be a middle-of-the-pack team in the ACC this season. This contest against Tennessee will be one of their tougher opponents all season long.

The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers are off to a very hot start to begin the season. In the NCAA's first NET rankings, Tennessee shows up on top at 7-0 with two Quad 1 wins and three Quad 3 wins. Auburn is right behind them with four Quad 1 wins. The Volunteers own a +27 point differential with dominant wins on the season, including a 77-62 win over Baylor and a 77-55 win over Louisville.

Here are the Syracuse-Tennessee College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Syracuse-Tennessee Odds

Syracuse: +20.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +1600

Tennessee: -20.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Tennessee

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread/Win

Syracuse can cover this spread but an upset is unlikely. The Orange can score as they average 81.0 points per game, just .6 behind the Volunteers. However, their defense has almost cost them games allowing 78.3 points per game. The Orange beat Le Moyne and Colgate by a combined just six points earlier in the season. Furthermore, Youngstown State took Syracuse to overtime in New York. The Orange competed with Texas but this Tennessee team is a much better SEC opponent. Syracuse must keep up offensively.

J.J. Starling leads the team averaging 19.8 points per game, good for 30th in the nation. He shoots 46.8% from the floor and adds 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Chris Bell is second on the team averaging 13.5 points and adds 3.0 boards and 0.8 blocks per game. Donnie Freeman is third at 12.0 and Eddie Lampkin Jr. is the last player to average double digits at 10.5 per game.

Syracuse is 3-3 against the spread.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Vols' are led by Chaz Lanier who is averaging 17.7 points on 46.9% shooting. The senior showed up in the Bahamas as he scored 26 against Virginia and 25 against Baylor. Igor Milicic Jr. is second on the team averaging 12.7 points on 61.4% shooting. The senior from Croatia is also averaging 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Zakai Zeigler has been a consistent player for Tennessee over the last four years. He is averaging 11.7 points and 7.9 assists per game. He's 7th in the nation in assists and has been a facilitator his whole career.

The Vols are led by five seniors as one of the more experienced teams in the country. They will be scary in March. Tennessee can shoot, defend hard, and have a lot of chemistry playing with one another. If they can force Syracuse to struggle early then they will cruise their way to a win.

Tennessee is 6-1 ATS.

Final Syracuse-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

This is a large spread for Tennessee to cover but I expect them to get the job done at home. They are a very talented team. Syracuse can score but has not faced a defense like this. Take Tennessee to cover the spread at home.

Final Syracuse-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -20.5 (-105)