T.D. Jakes is clearing up the viral Diddy allegations heard on TikTok over the last week during an emotional sermon on Christmas Day.

T.D. Jakes is clearing up his name based on the viral accusations running rampant on social media over the last week. In several TikToks and social media posts, they alleged that the Bishop was involved in Diddy's “sex parties” and that he had sexual relations with men. The allegations were addressed by Jakes' PR rep who said that the comments were “unequivocally false and baseless.” However, this is the first time Jakes has spoken out about the rumors which he delivered on Christmas Day.

“All of you who expect me to address a lie, you can log off,” Jakes said in a defiant voice.

“I didn’t come to convince you or nobody, because I know who I am,” he said. “That is not what this is about, you can think about whatever you want to think. I came to do my job, I came to prothesis as I was commanded. I came to hear the master say, ‘Well done,'” Jakes added.

He continued, “I will not use this sacred day and this sacred pulpit to address a lie when I have chance to preach a truth. I will stand straight up, head up, back straight and preach the unadulterated, infallible word of God.”

TD Jakes "It's All A Lie" pic.twitter.com/Gz39QHIo4h — Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) December 24, 2023

T.D. Jakes Becomes A Trending Topic

As we previously mentioned, Jakes' PR debunked the rumor this week.

“Recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless,” Jordan A. Hora, an exec at the T.D. Jakes Group told The Christan Post.

The Bishop was a trending topic all last week in regards to the accusation that he was a participant in Diddy's sex parties with sources backing up the rumors.

“I'm also told that multiple male escorts corroborated the fact that T.D. Jakes [has] slept with multiple men at Diddy's parties and abroad,” the source claims per The Christian Post. “It's also been said that a young male has acquired a lawyer to represent him as he is set to sue Jakes for an incident that took place when he was just 16 years old.”

“The worst that could happen, if everything was true, all I got to do is repent sincerely, from my heart. There's enough power in the blood to cover all kinds of sin. I don't care what it is, the blood would fix it. But I ain't got to repent about this,” T.D. Jakes declared in a Christmas Eve livestream that has since become private on YouTube.