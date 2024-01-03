T.I. and his wife Tiny have a huge lawsuit against them from a 2005 alleged sexual assault

Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris are facing a new civil lawsuit filed by a woman identified as Jane Doe, accusing the couple of drugging and sexually assaulting her in a hotel room back in 2005, USAToday reports. The suit was lodged in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday, revealing disturbing details of the alleged incident.

According to the court documents obtained by Billboard and Rolling Stone, the woman claims to have met T.I. and Tiny in the VIP section of a nightclub. She alleges that after being given a spiked drink, she was taken to the couple's hotel room, where they reportedly “forced her to get naked” and sexually assaulted her. The plaintiff, who was in her early twenties at the time and serving in the U.S. Air Force, asserts that she did not consent to any sexual misconduct and lacked the capacity to consent due to being drugged.

The lawsuit includes a graphic and detailed account of the alleged abuse. The plaintiff's attorney claims that T.I. forced her to watch pornographic movies and demanded she rub oil on his naked body, while Tiny reportedly got on the plaintiff's back, still naked, and “grinded back and forth.” The accuser states she was drugged and pinned down by Tiny, alleging that T.I. proceeded to slide his toes into her vagina.

Although the incident occurred almost 18 years ago, the lawsuit was refiled under California's Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, allowing for a reopening of the case. The couple has denied the allegations through a statement issued by their representatives. As of now, representatives for T.I. and Tiny have not responded to requests for comment on the recent lawsuit.