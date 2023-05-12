Steve is a freelance writer covering the world of sports for ClutchPoints.

T.J. Watt already has his sights set on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 season.

Watt took to Twitter on Thursday after the 2023 NFL schedule was released to let everyone know that he sure is ready to go for Week 1 of the upcoming season.

The Steelers released their 2023-2024 regular season schedule on Thursday, and there are plenty of must-watch games across the board. The AFC North powerhouse will open up its regular season campaign with back-to-back home matchups against the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns.

Pittsburgh will have its bye week in Week 6, which will then be followed up by a pivotal road matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7.

Watt and company will have quite a few tests to close out their regular season schedule. Three out of Pittsburgh’s final four regular season games are set to be on the road, including a meeting with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15.

Overall, the Steelers will have four primetime games this year, including a home clash with the Mac Jones-led New England Patriots in Week 14.

The Steelers are coming off of a roller-coaster 2022 campaign where they notched a 9-8 record and finished in third place in the AFC North standings. They have not won a playoff game since the 2016 season.