T-Pain, the famous artist known for hits like “Buy U A Drank,” recently made waves when he showcased a surprising addition to his collection – a dollar-store version of a “Richard Mille” watch, HipHopDX reports. During an episode of Nappy Boy Radio, T-Pain couldn't help but laugh as he displayed the inexpensive watch, which bore an astonishingly low price tag of $11.18 and featured a bright yellow wrist strap.

Despite its bargain-bin cost, T-Pain humorously suggested that he might wear the imitation Richard Mille watch, declaring, “I might wear this watch. It's a Richard Mille. I'm gonna see what I can get away with. If you see me out with this, just don't say nothing. This shit literally says fashion watch. I'll tell you what, it's about to be for an adult going to a God-damn awards show for real.”

Fans got in on the fun, with one jokingly referencing former NFL player Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson, known for wearing fake jewelry during his career, saying, “Hey, Ocho Cinco got away with fake jewelry his whole career…who gone question it?”

The humorous display didn't end with the fake watch; T-Pain also showcased an affordable chain from Temu, which retails for less than $1. He emphasized its value, proclaiming, “When the light hits the ice, it twinkles and glistens. You see a real n-gga with this bitch on, you ain't asking no questions. It's actually metal, n-gga. This motherf**ker's heavy, bro.”

T-Pain has certainly come a long way from his past jewelry purchases, including a memorable $400,000 oversized chain with a pendant that humorously read “Big A** Chain” in the 2000s.