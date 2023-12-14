Producers of The Witcher and The Wheel of Time are looking for writers and showrunners for the live adaptation of Tad Williams' Otherland.

The producers of The Witcher and The Wheel of Time are working to develop a series based on Tad Williams' four-book. series Otherland, Deadline exclusively reported.

Platige Image, Mount Devil and The Wheel of Time executive producer Mike Weber will be adapting the “epic cyberpunk-fantasy adventure.” Weber said in an exclusive statement to the media outlet, “I believe Tad has written the definitive work on the conflict between the human experience and technological advancements.”

“He depicts a not-so-distant future where the choice between living in the real or the virtual world becomes a choice between life or death. The prescient themes and fantastic characters give Otherland all the foundations of a next-level sci-fi drama series adaptation,” he added in the statement.

Otherland 101

Otherland's four books are City of Golden Shadow, River of Blue Fire, Mountain of Black Glass, and Sea of Silver Light. The books were written from 1998 to 2002. The series is set on Earth in the not-that-distant future, most likely 2082 to 2089.

This version of the future has fully immersive virtual reality installation readily available. This allows almost everyone access to the Net, an online world fully integrated into day-to-day life. It sounds very much where we're headed today.

The story is also interspersed with events in the past. The first book begins with Paul Jonas, a British infantryman fighting on the Western Front of the first World War. When he is wounded, he starts dreaming of a bird-woman.

After he wakes up, he finds one of her feathers with him. Paul then realizes the world is not what it seems as he's pursued by his comrades who look very different. Thus begins his adventure through bizarre worlds as he struggles to figure out what has happened and what his connection is to the bird-woman.

Weber oversaw the development and production of Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time series adaptation on Prime Video. The show was originally brought to Sony TV Pictures and eventually sold to Amazon. He still oversees the show currently filming its third season. He also serves an executive producer for Sony's Jumanji film franchise.

Platige Image is the studio behind The Witcher and also collaborates on another Netflix show Love Death + Robots. The studio is best known for animation and VFX, notably Metro Exodus, Cyberpunk 2077 and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Otherland is currently interviewing writers and showrunners.