Persona 5 Royal – Tae Takemi Confidant Guide

Read ahead for the Persona 5 Royal Death Confidant Tae Takemi guide. The confidant abilities, available days, and dialogue options can be found below.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Tae Takemi Confidant Guide

Tae Takemi is the Death Confidant in Persona 5 Royal. She is also a romanceable character. Maxing out her Confidant unlocks the fusion of Alice. The player will also receive an item from her near the end of the game which will unlock all the items being sold at her clinic once Tae’s Confidant is unlocked in New Game Plus.

Tae Takemi Availability

Tae’s Confidant becomes available on April 18th by visiting her clinic and asking for the “special medicine.”

Time can be spent with Tae on all days of the week. On Rainy days, she is available both Day and Night. She can be found inside the Yongen-Jaya Clinic.

Note that some events in the game may override this.

Tae’s Hangout event occurs in Inokashira Park.

Tae Takemi Confidant Skills

Rank 1 – Rejuvenation Increases the selection of healing items at the clinic.

Rank 2 – N/A

Rank 3 – Sterilization Adds more healing items to the clinic.

Rank 4 – N/A

Rank 5 – Immunization Adds support items to the inventory at the clinic.

Rank 6 – N/A

Rank 7 – Discount Decreases the price for all items sold at the clinic

Rank 8 – N/A

Rank 9 – N/A

Rank MAX – Resuscitation Increases the selection of revival items at the clinic



Tae Takemi Dialogue Options Guide

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Death arcana.

Rank 1

“…What exactly are you up to?” It’s for brainpower. 0 It’s for my exams. 0 It’s for studying. 0

“Why don’t you have an energy drink or something?” I need that medicine. 0 I’ll tell people. 0

“So how about you just go home?” I’m not leaving. 0 Can I work for it? 0

“…Are you up for it?” What would I be doing? 0 How much does it pay? 0

“Well? Go on.” Don’t mind if I do. 0 Bottoms up. 0

“Are you out of your mind? Only an idiot would have drank that.” I’m not outta my mind. 0 It’s for my exams. 0

“So you’re strictly prohibited from disclosing what happens here to anyone… Understood?” Of course. 0 Same goes for you. 0

“Based on today’s results, I think I can whip up some new medicine for next time. Drop by when you’re ready for it.” Please go easy on me. +3 Fine by me. +2 So many pretty lights… +2



Rank 2 (requires rank 2 Guts)

Arrogant Officer: “You don’t seem to be sick… Are you up to something illegal!?” I have a bad heart. +2 We’re on a date. 0 I know my rights. 0

“*sigh* I’m so over this…” I agree. +2 Harassment? 0 The Plague? 0

“You know how it is. Some patients get sick on their way

back home.” I’m totally fine. +2 I think I have superpowers. +2 I feel lightheaded. 0

Rank 3

“…Awfully rude, just hanging up on a lady like that.” What was that about? 0 Was that an emergency? 0

“They call me the Plague… due to a grave medical error

I made.” “Participating in clinical trials run by a doctor like that?” I don’t mind. +2 I need the medicine. +2 Is it true? 0

“You… haven’t told anyone about my drugs, right?” Of course not. +2 I don’t think I did… 0 Have you?



Rank 4

“……” Dr. Takemi will help. +2 You’ll be OK. 0

“…Hehe.” You seem happy. +3 You’re so kind. +2 Why free? +2

“Especially after approving that girl’s consultation without my permission.” I’ll reflect on my mistakes. +2 But she ended up okay. 0 Punish me more. 0



Rank 5

“I even told them about the medical error I made…” They trust you. 0 Was it really your fault? 0

“…No matter what I said, I couldn’t change how they felt about me.” I had no idea. 0 It’s not too late. 0

“That’s why it’s harmless for people who don’t have the disease… probably.” That’s good. +3 When will it be done? +2 …”Probably”? 0

“Also… sorry for the long talk today. I wasn’t planning on telling you all that.” About Miwa-chan? +2 About Oyamada? 0 About Crawford-Ende’s? 0



Rank 6

“*sigh* …What the heck?” Well, someone’s popular. 0 You seem annoyed. 0 Did something happen? 0

“Sheesh. It’s not like I’m some kind of genius doctor.” Having fun? 0 You ARE a genius. 0

“That’s my role as the Plague. I’m not suited for all this other stuff.” It suits you. +3 You’re a masochist. 0 You’re not honest. +2

“I’ll need you to stick around just a little bit longer.

I hope you can handle it.” You can count on me. +2 Anything for you. +2 I think I’m at my limit… 0

Rank 7

“……” This is harassment. +2 She’s a great doctor. +2 Please be quiet. +2

“There’s no way…” Don’t lose hope. 0 Let’s ask for details. 0 …… 0

“I can’t…” Just rest for today. +2 Anything I can do? +2 Let’s retaliate. 0

“Ugh. I wish I hadn’t shown you that side of me…” We all do sometimes. +3 It was inevitable. 0 I’m glad you did. +2



Rank 7.5 (requires Rank 4 Charm)

“They’re probably being pressured by Oyamada to stop doing business with me. So I figure it’s over.” What about Miwa-chan? 0 You OK with this? 0

“I’m all out of allies…” I’m your ally. +2 Don’t give up. 0 Anything you can do? 0

“So… thank you.” You gonna run away? 0 And your patients? 0

“Bye…” What’s his full name? 0 Tell me about him. 0

“You mean Oyamada? Why? I hope you’re not planning to get revenge for me.” I won’t do anything. 0 It’s for my research. 0



Rank 8 (requires the completion of Mementos Request “Bad Medicine”)

“It doesn’t change the fact that I couldn’t save her…” Miwa-chan is alive. 0 Oyamada lied to you. 0

“So she’s… she’s alive…” Let’s get to work, doctor. +3 It’s not over yet. +3 You should hurry. +2

“…Sorry. Just hang in there, OK?” It’s for Miwa-chan. +3 It’s for you. +3 It’s for my exams. +2

“Miwa-chan was fighting all that time. I have to fight for her, too.” I’ll be cheering you on. +2 Anything else I can do? +2 Don’t burn yourself out. 0



Rank 9

“I have to thank you again. All this is thanks to you helping me with the clinical trials.” It was rough. +3 Don’t worry about it. +2 It was for my exams. +2

“I start first thing next month. Unfortunately, Takemi Clinic of Internal Medicine will be gone.” That’s troubling. 0 And your patients? 0

“Why don’t you tell me the truth about why you kept coming to me?”

I wanted to see you. ROMANCE

It was for my exams. FRIENDSHIP

ROMANCE: “…Don’t tell me you’re in love with me or something.” I love you.* +2 ROMANCE What do you think? FRIENDSHIP

ROMANCE: “Or… I can give you a “special examination” if you’d

like.” ROMANCE: “Turns out my little guinea pig caught an illness that’s even more annoying and persistent than Crawford-Ende’s.” So did you. +2 It’s true love. 0 I’ve always loved you. 0

“You really are the best guinea pig I could’ve hoped for.” You’re welcome. 0 I’m glad we saw it through. +2 It was a breeze. 0



Rank 10 (Frienship)

“…For your escapades with the Phantom Thieves, I mean.” Uh, what? 0 Is that a joke? 0

“And to have it happen when it did… Isn’t the only logical conclusion to think that it’s you?” I wonder… +2 It’s a coincidence. 0 So what if it’s true? 0



Rank 10 (Romance)

“…For your escapades with the Phantom Thieves, I mean.” Uh, what? 0 Is that a joke? 0

“And to have it happen when it did… Isn’t the only logical conclusion to think that it’s you?” I wonder… +2 It’s a coincidence. 0 So what if it’s true? 0

“Really… Then, would you like a ‘thorough examination’?” Yes, please. +3 What kind? +2



