Taika Waititi recently compared the historical inaccuracies in his film, Next Goal Wins, the the Bible in a new interview.

Taika Waititi spoke about changing aspects of the true story Next Goal Wins is based on. During that response, he made a wild Bible comparison for his film.

“I'm just like the guy who wrote the Bible, bro”

Speaking to Business Insider, Waititi joked that he should call his film a fable. “The little thing like the priest presenting the film, that came right at the end,” Waititi said. “It was an idea of like, maybe it should be presented as a fable. ‘Cause, yes, it's a true story, but I've taken a lot of it and turned it into my own thing.

“I mean, in the Bible, they took real-life things that happened and then they added, you know, magic,” he added.

He concluded, “I'm just like the guy who wrote the Bible, bro.”

Next Goal Wins is based on the real-life story of the American Samoa football team. It follows Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender), who is sent to coach the American Samoa national football team for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The film premiered at TIFF in September and was released in theaters on November 17.

Taika Waititi is known for his work in the MCU. Waititi revived the Thor franchise with Thor: Ragnarok in 2017. The film grossed over $860 million worldwide during its theatrical run. He would return to direct the sequel, Love and Thunder, in 2021. Previously, Waititi directed What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

In 2019, Waititi directed Jojo Rabbit. The film was a critical success and won Waititi an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Next Goal Wins is in theaters.